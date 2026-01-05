For Businesses
Auto Safety Recall Derby, Jan. 5, 2026

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. Stay informed on the latest vehicle recalls, including fire risks and camera failures.

Cars, buses, trucks, they all have problems. Here's this week's fleet

Quick lap around the latest NHTSA campaigns — with live links to each recall number so readers can jump straight to the federal notice.

Top Hazards This Week

  • Fire risk: Inadequate fuse protection on certain Altec units could allow an electrical fire.
  • Camera failures: Rearview camera images may not display on multiple Porsche models (and Lamborghini Urus).
  • Heavy-vehicle braking concern: New Flyer buses may lose ABS/ESC functionality without warning lights.
  • Steering risk: Power steering pump failures reported on certain Micro Bird buses.

The Field (Recalls by Campaign)

Autocar: Improperly Secured Battery Cable Connections (2024 E-ACTT) — NHTSA Recall No. 25V875

Manufacturer: Autocar, LLC
Affected: AUTOCAR E-ACTT (2024)
What’s wrong: Battery cable connections may be improperly secured.

Ford: Out Of Park Warning Message and Chime Too Short (2019 Expedition) — NHTSA Recall No. 25V886

Manufacturer: Ford Motor Company
Affected: FORD EXPEDITION (2019)
What’s wrong: The “out of park” warning message/chime may not provide an adequate alert.

Altec: Inadequate Fuse Protection Can Cause Fire (2023–2025) — NHTSA Recall No. 25V890

Manufacturer: Altec Industries, Inc.
Affected: ALTEC AERIAL DEVICE (2023–2025); ALTEC DIGGER DERRICK (2023–2025)
Why it matters: Inadequate fuse protection can elevate the risk of an electrical fire.

Porsche: Rearview Camera Image May Not Display (FMVSS 111) — NHTSA Recall No. 25V896

Manufacturer: Porsche Cars North America, Inc.
Affected models/years:
PORSCHE 911 (2020–2025) • CAYENNE (2019–2025) • CAYENNE E-HYBRID (2019–2025) • PANAMERA (2024–2025) • PANAMERA E-HYBRID (2025) • TAYCAN (2020–2025)
What’s wrong: Rearview camera image may fail to display, reducing rear visibility.

New Flyer: ABS and ESC May Fail Without Warning Lights (FMVSS 121, 136) — NHTSA Recall No. 25V898

Manufacturer: New Flyer of America, Inc.
Affected models/years:
XD35 (2016, 2018–2022, 2024–2026) • XD40 (2015, 2017–2026) • XD60 (2017–2026) • XDE35 (2021, 2024–2026) • XDE40 (2015–2026) • XDE60 (2015, 2017–2018, 2023–2024) • XE35 (2019–2025) • XE40 (2013, 2016–2025) • XE60 (2018–2025) • XHE40 (2016, 2018–2019, 2021–2026) • XHE60 (2015, 2021, 2024–2026) • XN35 (2017–2018, 2020–2022, 2024–2026) • XN40 (2015–2022, 2025–2026) • XN60 (2014, 2016, 2018–2021, 2023, 2025) • XT40 (2017–2018) • XT60 (2017–2018)
What’s wrong: ABS/ESC may fail without the warning lights illuminating.

Audi: Seat Belt Retractor May Fail to Secure Child Seat (FMVSS 208) — NHTSA Recall No. 25V899

Manufacturer: Volkswagen Group of America, Inc.
Affected: AUDI A5 (2025) • A6 (2025) • A6 SPORTBACK E-TRON (2025) • Q6 E-TRON (2025) • Q6 SPORTBACK E-TRON (2025) • S5 (2025) • S6 SPORTBACK E-TRON (2025) • SQ6 E-TRON (2025) • SQ6 SPORTBACK E-TRON (2025)
What’s wrong: Seat belt retractor may not properly secure a child seat.

Micro Bird: Power Steering Pump May Fail (G5e School Bus) — NHTSA Recall No. 25V901

Manufacturer: Corp. Micro Bird, Inc.
Affected: MICRO BIRD G5e SCHOOL BUS (2019, 2021–2026)
Why it matters: A steering assist failure can make the vehicle harder to control, especially at low speeds.

Micro Bird: Power Steering Pump May Fail (G5e Transit Bus) — NHTSA Recall No. 25V902

Manufacturer: Corp. Micro Bird, Inc.
Affected: MICRO BIRD G5e TRANSIT BUS (2018–2019, 2024–2026)
What’s wrong: Power steering pump may fail.

Lamborghini: Rearview Camera Image May Not Display (FMVSS 111) — NHTSA Recall No. 25V903

Manufacturer: Lamborghini (Automobili Lamborghini)
Affected: LAMBORGHINI URUS (2019–2024)
What’s wrong: Rearview camera image may fail to display.

Altec: Hydraulic System May Have Missing Check Valve — NHTSA Recall No. 25V909

Manufacturer: Altec Industries, Inc.
Affected: ALTEC AA55 (2022–2023) • AM55 (2023) • AN46 (2023) • AN55 (2023)
What’s wrong: Hydraulic system may be missing a check valve.

Spartan Fire: Ladder Lock Handle May Detach, Allowing Ladder to Fall Into Road — NHTSA Recall No. 25V910

Manufacturer: Spartan Fire, LLC
Affected: SPARTAN FIRE LEGEND SERIES (2021–2023, 2025) • STAR SERIES (2007, 2015–2026) • UST BODY (2019–2020)
Why it matters: A falling ladder creates an immediate road hazard for surrounding traffic.

Check Your Vehicle

To find out if your specific vehicle is part of a recall, enter your license plate or vehicle identification number (VIN) in NHTSA’s Recall Look-up Tool. If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership and make an appointment to get it fixed for free.

Source: NHTSA recall campaigns and manufacturer filings. (Links above go directly to each NHTSA recall number.)

