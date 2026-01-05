Auto Safety Recall Derby, Jan. 5, 2026

Quick lap around the latest NHTSA campaigns — with live links to each recall number so readers can jump straight to the federal notice.

Top Hazards This Week

Fire risk: Inadequate fuse protection on certain Altec units could allow an electrical fire.

Inadequate fuse protection on certain Altec units could allow an electrical fire. Camera failures: Rearview camera images may not display on multiple Porsche models (and Lamborghini Urus).

Rearview camera images may not display on multiple Porsche models (and Lamborghini Urus). Heavy-vehicle braking concern: New Flyer buses may lose ABS/ESC functionality without warning lights.

New Flyer buses may lose ABS/ESC functionality without warning lights. Steering risk: Power steering pump failures reported on certain Micro Bird buses.

The Field (Recalls by Campaign)

Autocar: Improperly Secured Battery Cable Connections (2024 E-ACTT) — NHTSA Recall No. 25V875 Manufacturer: Autocar, LLC

Affected: AUTOCAR E-ACTT (2024)

What’s wrong: Battery cable connections may be improperly secured.

Ford: Out Of Park Warning Message and Chime Too Short (2019 Expedition) — NHTSA Recall No. 25V886 Manufacturer: Ford Motor Company

Affected: FORD EXPEDITION (2019)

What’s wrong: The “out of park” warning message/chime may not provide an adequate alert.

Altec: Inadequate Fuse Protection Can Cause Fire (2023–2025) — NHTSA Recall No. 25V890 Manufacturer: Altec Industries, Inc.

Affected: ALTEC AERIAL DEVICE (2023–2025); ALTEC DIGGER DERRICK (2023–2025)

Why it matters: Inadequate fuse protection can elevate the risk of an electrical fire.

Porsche: Rearview Camera Image May Not Display (FMVSS 111) — NHTSA Recall No. 25V896 Manufacturer: Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

Affected models/years:

PORSCHE 911 (2020–2025) • CAYENNE (2019–2025) • CAYENNE E-HYBRID (2019–2025) • PANAMERA (2024–2025) • PANAMERA E-HYBRID (2025) • TAYCAN (2020–2025)

What’s wrong: Rearview camera image may fail to display, reducing rear visibility.

New Flyer: ABS and ESC May Fail Without Warning Lights (FMVSS 121, 136) — NHTSA Recall No. 25V898 Manufacturer: New Flyer of America, Inc.

Affected models/years:

XD35 (2016, 2018–2022, 2024–2026) • XD40 (2015, 2017–2026) • XD60 (2017–2026) • XDE35 (2021, 2024–2026) • XDE40 (2015–2026) • XDE60 (2015, 2017–2018, 2023–2024) • XE35 (2019–2025) • XE40 (2013, 2016–2025) • XE60 (2018–2025) • XHE40 (2016, 2018–2019, 2021–2026) • XHE60 (2015, 2021, 2024–2026) • XN35 (2017–2018, 2020–2022, 2024–2026) • XN40 (2015–2022, 2025–2026) • XN60 (2014, 2016, 2018–2021, 2023, 2025) • XT40 (2017–2018) • XT60 (2017–2018)

What’s wrong: ABS/ESC may fail without the warning lights illuminating.

Audi: Seat Belt Retractor May Fail to Secure Child Seat (FMVSS 208) — NHTSA Recall No. 25V899 Manufacturer: Volkswagen Group of America, Inc.

Affected: AUDI A5 (2025) • A6 (2025) • A6 SPORTBACK E-TRON (2025) • Q6 E-TRON (2025) • Q6 SPORTBACK E-TRON (2025) • S5 (2025) • S6 SPORTBACK E-TRON (2025) • SQ6 E-TRON (2025) • SQ6 SPORTBACK E-TRON (2025)

What’s wrong: Seat belt retractor may not properly secure a child seat.

Micro Bird: Power Steering Pump May Fail (G5e School Bus) — NHTSA Recall No. 25V901 Manufacturer: Corp. Micro Bird, Inc.

Affected: MICRO BIRD G5e SCHOOL BUS (2019, 2021–2026)

Why it matters: A steering assist failure can make the vehicle harder to control, especially at low speeds.

Micro Bird: Power Steering Pump May Fail (G5e Transit Bus) — NHTSA Recall No. 25V902 Manufacturer: Corp. Micro Bird, Inc.

Affected: MICRO BIRD G5e TRANSIT BUS (2018–2019, 2024–2026)

What’s wrong: Power steering pump may fail.

Lamborghini: Rearview Camera Image May Not Display (FMVSS 111) — NHTSA Recall No. 25V903 Manufacturer: Lamborghini (Automobili Lamborghini)

Affected: LAMBORGHINI URUS (2019–2024)

What’s wrong: Rearview camera image may fail to display.

Altec: Hydraulic System May Have Missing Check Valve — NHTSA Recall No. 25V909 Manufacturer: Altec Industries, Inc.

Affected: ALTEC AA55 (2022–2023) • AM55 (2023) • AN46 (2023) • AN55 (2023)

What’s wrong: Hydraulic system may be missing a check valve.

Spartan Fire: Ladder Lock Handle May Detach, Allowing Ladder to Fall Into Road — NHTSA Recall No. 25V910 Manufacturer: Spartan Fire, LLC

Affected: SPARTAN FIRE LEGEND SERIES (2021–2023, 2025) • STAR SERIES (2007, 2015–2026) • UST BODY (2019–2020)

Why it matters: A falling ladder creates an immediate road hazard for surrounding traffic.

Check Your Vehicle

To find out if your specific vehicle is part of a recall, enter your license plate or vehicle identification number (VIN) in NHTSA’s Recall Look-up Tool. If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership and make an appointment to get it fixed for free.

Source: NHTSA recall campaigns and manufacturer filings. (Links above go directly to each NHTSA recall number.)