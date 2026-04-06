Here’s how today’s prices compare to past gas price spikes

Today’s gas prices feel high, but inflation-adjusted prices were significantly higher during past spikes, especially in 2008 when the $4.11 peak equals roughly $6.25 today.

Major historical surges occurred in 1974, 1980, and 2008, driven by events like OPEC embargoes, the Iranian Revolution, and oil market speculation.

Despite sharp spikes, prices eventually declined after each crisis, suggesting today’s surge may also be temporary.

The dramatic surge in gasoline prices since the start of the Iran war a little more than a month ago has shocked motorists. Prices at the pump have rarely risen so much in so short a time.

But as for the price, it’s been in this territory before, and much higher when adjusted for inflation.

In July 2008, as the Great Recession was unfolding in America, the national average price of regular gasoline reached $4.11 per gallon, according to the Energy Information Administration’s weekly data.

Just as is the case now, gas prices rose in tandem with a surge in oil prices. But oil prices were not driven up by a shortage, but by speculators who believed an industrial surge by India and China would lead to less oil. That didn’t turn out to be the case.

July 2008 was the peak

Monthly EIA data for regular gasoline also showed July 2008 as the peak month at just over $4.06, consistent with a weekly high around $4.11. Contemporary reporting and later summaries likewise cite $4.11 in July 2008 as the previous record national average gas price.

But in today’s money, the price would have been much higher. Using standard Consumer Price Index-based inflation, $4.11 in 2008 is roughly $6.20–$6.30 per gallon in 2026 dollars. Those figures are based on the change in the Consumer Price Index between 2008 and 2026, which implies a cumulative price increase of about 52% over that period.

In other words, that record 2008 national average of $4.11 per gallon would feel like paying a bit over $6.25 per gallon today in overall purchasing-power terms.

The first surge

The first gas price surge came in 1973-74. In the 1950s, consumers paid about 20 cents a gallon for gas. By 1972, the price was between 30 and 35 cents a gallon. Then, in late 1973, OPEC nations boycotted the U.S., and gas prices shot up to 50 cents and more overnight.

The best national figure for 1974 is an annual average gas price of about 53 cents per gallon, and that is roughly $3.70 per gallon in 2026 dollars. On February 28, 2026, the day of the attack on Iran, the average price in the U.S. was $2.98 a gallon, a relative bargain.

At the end of the 1970s, gas prices spiked again due to a shortage. The 1979 Iranian Revolution resulted in reduced oil production on the world market, sending prices soaring.

Adding to the pain, there were long lines at gas stations and some stations even ran out of gas. Consumers panicked and kept their tanks filled, adding to the shortage.

In 1980, the national average price of regular gas peaked at $1.25 a gallon. While that sounds like a bargain, it wasn’t. Adjusted for inflation, that price is closer to $4.70 in today’s money.

If there’s any good news for today’s consumers, after all three oil shocks — in 1974, 1980 and 2008 — gasoline prices eventually returned to normal levels.