Volkswagen hits speed bumps in its race to an all-electric future

It wasn't long ago that Volkswagen, the world's second largest automaker, had weathered the Dieselgate scandal and jumped into converting to electric vehicles with all four tires firmly planted on the asphalt.

But things have changed, and not for the better. Facing weak sales and slow growth in the EV market, Volkswagen recently announced plans to shut at least three factories in Germany, resulting in tens of thousands of job losses

Chinese automakers, meanwhile, are making EVs for less than one-half what VW and other major Western manufacturers are charging and only tariffs are holding them back from entering the U.S. and Western Europe while VW's sales are being decimated in China.

“We’ve not forgotten how to build great cars, but the costs, specifically in our German operations and factories, are far from being competitive. This is where things cannot continue as they are now,” VW Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz said in a recent Wall Street Journal report.

Dieselgate, in which VW lied about its "clean" diesel engines, practically totaled its reputation, which may have contributed to its slow start in selling EVs. But also at work is a faltering reputation for producing sturdy, reliable cars.

German engineering?

VW likes to portray itself as delivering top-tier German engineering at an economy-car price, and indeed for many years it primarily produced small to mid-sized cars and crossovers that were noted for their European styling and decent reliability. But with its entry into building big SUVs like the Atlas, its reputation for quality is getting badly dinged by customers irked with problems that just don't seem to go away.

Recent consumer complaints about Volkswagen have centered on several key issues:

Vehicle Reliability: Owners have reported problems such as transmission grinding, oil sludge buildup, and engine failures, particularly in models like the Jetta and Passat.

Customer Service: Many consumers express dissatisfaction with Volkswagen's customer service, citing unresponsive support and challenges in resolving issues.

Software and Technology: There have been complaints about malfunctioning infotainment systems and other electronic features, affecting the overall driving experience.

Recalls and Repairs: Some customers are frustrated with the frequency of recalls and the time required for repairs, particularly concerning the ID.4 electric vehicle's door mechanism issues.

Caitlin of Stephenson, Virginia, recently reviewed her 2024 VW Atlas, calling it the "worst vehicle ever."

"Died twice leaving me stranded. No resolution, no loaner vehicle offered and will not give me one. Leaving my husband and I with one form of transportation and two children, while working full time. When you purchase a vehicle especially a new one, you expect for it to last - not die twice within six months," she said in a ConsumerAffairs review.

Chris of Gilbert, Arizona, also complained of long delays in getting warranty repairs.

"We have continual issues of a P2440 error with our 2021 VW Tiguan. VW dealers always state they are weeks out to service our vehicle and need to drop off for days afterwards, claiming they cannot find technicians. On top of it all, they have no loaners or rentals and this is warranty work," he said.

Kris of New York, NY, bought a 2024 Golf R, the much-admired high-performance version of the popular Golf, and faces major engine repairs after a faulty throttle body was replaced, he said.

"I believe I've found the true meaning of "German Engineering." They are so proud of their cars that they will take any and all means necessary to blame the consumer vs admitting any fault of their own. The Golf R is supposed to be one of the best quality cars," Kris said.

"I leased a 2019 VW Atlas SEL, and over the three years of the lease, the vehicle spent so much time at the dealership that we became quite familiar with the service manager. To give you an idea of the situation, the service manager even advised us against purchasing the car when the lease ended," said Sean of Mission Viejo, California.

VW EVs also have issues

All cars have problems from time to time, and one of the promises of electric vehicles was that they would have fewer problems because they have fewer moving parts. That hasn't necessarily been the case for VW EV purchasers.

"The battery charging module on my 3 months old VW ID4 failed spontaneously and repairs are expected to take several months," said Francois of Saint-Lambert, Canada.

Laura of Denver also reported seemingly chronic issues.

"My car will not hold a charge and can barely charge," she said. "I got into contact with [the dealer] and they refused to help. Therefore I contacted Volkswagen. This was after I took my car in to be fixed and they said there was nothing they could do."

"When I bought the car I was also guaranteed three years of free charging. That has gone away as well," she added. "I couldn't afford the car without free charging, which is why I bought it."

VW hitting a rough patch

It's true that all makes and models of cars have problems but sometimes one brand or another seems to have an undue volume of irked customers at any given time.

The ConsumerAffairs review database shows two five-star reviews for VW versus 45 one-star reviews over the last year. It's not a particularly high sample size but the ratio isn't exactly enviable.

Other consumer sites and auto enthusiast sites also report that Volkswagen has had a reputation for above-average quality issues, particularly in certain model years and with specific components. Here are some key points to consider:

Overall Reliability: Volkswagen's reliability rating is average, ranking 12th out of 32 car brands according to RepairPal. They have an average annual repair cost of $676, which is higher than some competitors like Toyota and Honda.

Common Issues: Some commonly reported problems include:

Oil sludge and leaks in older models (early 2000s and late 1990s)

Ignition coil failures

Issues with ABS modules

Electrical gremlins

Water pump failures in certain engines

Recent Improvements: Volkswagen has made efforts to improve its quality in recent years, and some newer models have shown better reliability.

Model and Year Variation: Reliability can vary significantly between different Volkswagen models and model years. It's crucial to research specific models and years before purchasing.

Maintenance: Regular maintenance is essential for any car, but it's especially important for Volkswagens to prevent potential issues.

EVs too

As noted above, VW's EVs aren't exactly problem-free either. The company has recently encountered several quality-related challenges: