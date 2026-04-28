These 11 new cars are most likely to be traded in during the first 12 months

Luxury brands dominate the list of new cars resold within the first year, led by multiple BMW and Mercedes-Benz models.

Eleven vehicles were found to be resold at rates two to five times higher than the industry average of 1.5%.

Loaner vehicle programs and unmet owner expectations are among the key factors driving early resale activity.

When someone buys a new car and trades it in within the first 12 months, it might be wise to take notice. When particular makes and models fall into that category, it could be a red flag.

A recent study from automotive research firm iSeeCars.com sheds light on which new vehicles owners are most likely to sell within the first year of ownership — and the results skew heavily toward luxury brands.

Analyzing more than 24 million new car sales, researchers found that just 1.5% of new vehicles are typically resold within the first 12 months. However, 11 models far exceed that benchmark, with resale rates ranging from about 3.2% to as high as 8%.

Luxury brands in the lead

Leading the list is the BMW 3 Series, with 8% of units resold within a year, followed by the BMW 5 Series (7.1%) and Mercedes-Benz C-Class (6.1%). Other vehicles on the list include the Nissan Versa Note, Dodge Dart, BMW X3, BMW 4 Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Chrysler 200, Subaru WRX, and Nissan Versa.

Luxury automakers account for more than half of the vehicles identified. But dissatisfaction with the vehicle is not always the reason.

According to the study, one major reason is the widespread use of dealer loaner programs. Automakers often incentivize dealerships to purchase new vehicles for temporary use as service loaners, which are then resold as lightly used cars within a year.

Additional factors

Additional factors may also contribute to the high turnover, including dissatisfaction among first-time luxury buyers who opt for entry-level trims, as well as quality concerns or unmet expectations.

Among the non-luxury models on the list, all received average or below-average scores in the J.D. Power 2016 Initial Quality Study, suggesting that perceived or actual quality issues may play a role in early resale decisions.

Still, researchers caution that lower quality ratings do not necessarily indicate serious defects. In many cases, vehicles are resold simply because they fail to meet buyer expectations rather than due to major mechanical problems.

The findings highlight how ownership experience — including expectations, incentives, and early impressions — can significantly influence how long drivers keep a new vehicle.