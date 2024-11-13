Driving is less safe over Thanksgiving holiday, data company warns

Millions of Americans will travel by car over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Not only does that create more traffic, Verra Mobility Corporation, a company providing smart mobility technology solutions, warns that it will likely create dangerous driving conditions.

The company has unveiled new proprietary data from its U.S. traffic safety systems, highlighting concerning trends in traffic violations during the Thanksgiving holiday period.

An analysis spanning five years – 2019-2023 – reveals that the Wednesday before Thanksgiving consistently records the highest number of red-light violations over the holiday weekend, while Thanksgiving Day itself sees the most speeding violations, particularly in the last two years.

The data, gathered from traffic patterns across hundreds of communities in 21 states, including California, Florida, and New York, paints a stark picture of holiday driving behavior. In 2023 alone, more than 57,000 red-light violations were documented during the Thanksgiving weekend, from Wednesday through Sunday.

Notably, these violations have been on an upward trajectory since 2020, with most incidents occurring between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

Over 150,000 speeding violations

Speeding violations also present a significant concern. The 2023 holiday weekend saw over 150,000 speeding violations, with Thanksgiving Day averaging the most offenses.

The peak times for these violations were between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Interestingly, while the average number of speeding violations per site has shown a gradual decline since 2021, the numbers remain alarmingly high.

As millions of Americans prepare to travel for Thanksgiving, with AAA estimating around 49.1 million drivers on the road, the National Safety Council (NSC) warns of the potential for 507 fatalities during the holiday period. Car travel continues to have the highest fatality rate among major forms of motorized transportation, underscoring the need for heightened vigilance.

‘Extra layer of distraction’

"The holidays bring an extra layer of distraction, which can contribute to more dangerous driving. This seems to spike around the Thanksgiving weekend, so drivers need to be more alert when behind the wheel," said Jon Baldwin, executive vice president of Government Solutions at Verra Mobility. He emphasized the critical role of adhering to traffic rules, noting that speeding contributes to one-third of all traffic deaths.

Verra Mobility said it is releasing the data to raise awareness about the dangers of distracted and reckless driving and it urges drivers to prioritize safety. The company's advanced red-light and speed safety camera solutions are designed to detect and capture traffic violations, thereby promoting safer driving behaviors and enhancing road safety.