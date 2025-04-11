Apps may hold the cure for electric vehicle ‘range anxiety’

Key Takeaways

Despite a slowdown in EV adoption, millions of Americans—many first-time EV owners—will hit the road in electric vehicles this summer.

Proper planning, including mapping out charging stations and understanding charger compatibility, is essential for a stress-free EV road trip.

Mercury Insurance recommends checking your EV's readiness, confirming roadside assistance options, and staying flexible with backup charging plans.



By now, it’s no secret that automotive companies might have gone too far too fast with electric vehicle production, as consumers have been slow to embrace the technology. Sales have consistently lagged expectations.

Surveys have shown that one of consumers’ most common hesitations has been “range anxiety,” the fear of not finding a charging station before the battery runs down.

“It cannot be understated that to successfully travel in an EV, you must plan out your trip,” Steve Ward, director of Strategic Planning and ERM at Mercury Insurance, said in a press release. “Mapping out stops around EV charging stations and taking the time to make sure your car is prepared by carefully checking your vehicle's components will help you avoid potential headaches.”

Using apps to plan

But how can you do that if you are heading out on a road trip? Your smartphone may have the answer.

Apps like PlugShare, EVgo, Electrify America, and Tesla’s own platform have become essential tools for EV travelers. These services not only locate compatible charging stations along a route but also let drivers input their specific EV model to filter out incompatible chargers. Some popular tourist destinations and hotels even offer complimentary charging, another reason to plan ahead.

For those venturing into the great outdoors, such as national parks, many RV parks offer Level 2 chargers. However, it’s crucial to double-check the campground’s policy and charging setup in advance to avoid any unwelcome surprises.

Understand your charger and battery needs

Compatibility is king when it comes to EV chargers. While nearly all EVs are expected to gain access to Tesla’s Supercharger network by the end of 2025, knowing your current vehicle’s plug type and charging access requirements remains a must.

EV owners should also understand the different levels of chargers:

Level 1: Free but very slow—up to 24 hours for a full charge.

Level 2: Common at public stations and RV parks; delivers 80% charge in 4–10 hours.

Level 3 (DC Fast Charging): Fastest option; 80% charge in 20 minutes to an hour, but comes at a higher cost (still cheaper than gasoline).

To maintain battery health and avoid emergency situations, Mercury advises recharging when the battery hits 20%, leaving room for detours or delays due to full or malfunctioning chargers.

