Pilot, GM and EVgo expand EV fast charging to 200-plus locations nationwide

More than 200 Pilot and Flying J travel centers now feature fast charging stations.

The network includes roughly 850 public fast charging stalls across nearly 40 states.

Partners aim to reach 2,000 stalls at 500 sites to enable coast-to-coast EV travel.

National charging network expands rapidly

A collaboration between Pilot Company, General Motors and EVgo has added significant momentum to the nation’s electric vehicle charging network, with more than 200 travel centers now offering fast charging. The expansion provides drivers with approximately 850 stalls spread across nearly 40 states, delivering critical infrastructure for long-distance EV travel.

The partners launched their initiative in 2022 and are already nearly halfway to their goal of building up to 2,000 fast charging stalls at 500 Pilot and Flying J travel centers nationwide. By the end of 2025, the group projects it will reach 1,000 stalls across 40 states.

Filling gaps along key travel routes

The rapid buildout has prioritized interstate corridors that carry more than one-fifth of U.S. traffic, helping to address one of the largest obstacles to EV adoption: charging availability on long trips. The companies note that at the start of 2025, fewer than half of U.S. rural counties had even a single fast charging stall.

In the past year alone, the network has grown from serving just over 25 states to nearly 40, adding coverage in Colorado, South Carolina, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. Texas, Missouri and Florida have also seen significant expansion.

Improving the driver experience

The charging stations are located at Pilot and Flying J travel centers, providing EV drivers access to free Wi-Fi, on-site dining, and other amenities while they charge. Many sites feature overhead canopies and pull-through stalls designed for vehicles towing trailers.

Each stall uses EVgo’s 350kW fast chargers, capable of delivering a rapid recharge, and most support Plug and Charge technology. This allows compatible EVs to automatically initiate and pay for a session simply by connecting the charger, eliminating the need for additional steps.

“Charging access should never get in the way of an EV journey,” said Wade Sheffer, vice president of GM Energy. “This collaboration ensures that drivers can confidently travel anywhere, anytime.”

Looking ahead

The three-way partnership is part of a larger national push to ensure EV infrastructure keeps pace with surging consumer demand. By building a robust charging backbone across highways and in rural communities, Pilot, GM and EVgo aim to make coast-to-coast EV travel routine rather than exceptional.

Drivers can find available charging locations at pilotcompany.com/ev-charging.