Memorial Day weekend gas prices expected to average $3.08 a gallon

Summer gas prices expected to average $3.02/gallon, with some days dipping below $3 — potentially the most affordable summer driving season in years.

69% of Americans plan at least one road trip, and 32% plan to take two, with many traveling more than 5 hours — showing resilience in the face of inflation.

Cost is the top travel factor, but nearly half of travelers say gas prices won’t stop their plans, and many are using tools like GasBuddy to shave off travel expenses.

Surveys suggest a near record number of Americans will hit the road over the Memorial Day weekend and the forecast from GasBuddy suggests they’ll find the lowest gas prices since 2021.

This Memorial Day weekend is projected to kick off the summer with gas prices at their lowest inflation-adjusted levels since 2003 — a forecasted national average of $3.08 per gallon, down from $3.58 a year ago.

According to GasBuddy, that low-price trend is likely to extend throughout the summer, with national average price of regular over the summer at around $3.02 a gallon.

Road trip

GasBuddy’s findings reveal that while fewer people (69%) plan road trips compared to 2024 (76%), Americans remain committed to travel — and they’re planning more than just a quick jaunt. A notable 40% of travelers anticipate trips longer than five hours, reinforcing the enduring appeal of extended time traveling.

Memorial Day leads as the most popular holiday for road trips, with 52% of travelers planning to gas up and go, followed by 42% for the Fourth of July and 35% for Labor Day. Half of Americans have already booked lodging, while the other half are staying flexible, ready to adjust to changing deals, weather — or gas prices.

While cost has emerged as the No. 1 consideration this year — outranking even the destination — nearly half (47%) of respondents say gas prices won’t affect their travel decisions. Instead, many are getting savvier, using savings platforms to seek out cheaper pumps, even if it means driving a mile out of the way.

“Rather than canceling plans, travelers are becoming more strategic with their spending,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Our tools help families find the best fuel prices, potentially saving $20 to $40 per trip — money that can be spent making memories instead of filling up.”

More than half (54%) of respondents will use a credit card to fuel up, leaning on rewards and flexibility to ease the burden at the pump.

