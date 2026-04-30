Oil prices are surging and so are prices at the pump

Oil prices are rising due to the Strait of Hormuz disruption during the Iran war, limiting global crude supply and pushing gasoline prices higher.

U.S. gas prices have jumped 27 cents in a week to a $4.30 national average, with much higher prices in some states like California ($6.01).

Experts warn prices could keep climbing and remain volatile as geopolitical tensions persist and energy markets react to ongoing uncertainty.

As the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked due to the Iran War, millions of barrels of Persian Gulf crude remain in lockdown. That’s driving up the global price of oil, which in turn continues to push gasoline prices higher.

The price of Brent crude oil hit $126 a barrel this week before drifting slightly lower. WTI crude, produced in the U.S., rose to $106 a barrel. That’s having a big impact on U.S. gasoline prices, which have remained volatile since the start of the war with Iran.

“Average gasoline prices rose in 39 states over the last week, with the national average moving higher, while diesel prices declined in most states, offering a brief divergence at the pump,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, writing in the GasBuddy blog.

“However, that divergence may prove short-lived. Oil prices have been climbing again as markets react to renewed geopolitical tensions and the cancellation of talks between the U.S. and Iran. As a result, gasoline prices are set to rise further this week, with diesel expected to follow. Many inland states — including those in the Great Lakes and Plains — could see average gas prices climb to their highest levels since 2022, while price-cycling markets may also experience another round of hikes in the next few days.”

Increasingly expensive fuel

According to AAA, the national average price of regular gas today is $4.30 a gallon. That’s a seven-cent increase since Wednesday and a 27-cent increase over the last week.

While $4.30 a gallon is the average, motorists in many states are paying much higher. The average price in California is $6.01 a gallon, the highest in the nation.

Motorists in Mississippi are getting the biggest break, paying “only” $3.77 a gallon. But a year ago, the average price was $2.67 a gallon.

Looking ahead, GasBuddy expects continued volatility in energy prices. With negotiations stalled and restrictions still in place, the energy data firm says markets will continue to react quickly to any signs of escalation or renewed diplomatic efforts.

“The persistence of supply-side risks — particularly in key transit routes and export infrastructure — suggests oil prices could remain supported in the near term, even as sentiment shifts rapidly with each new headline,” the company said.