Gas prices start the week with another surge

Gas prices just hit $4.446 per gallon nationally, up about 35 cents in a single week and more than $1.27 higher than a year ago.

Prices are accelerating again after a brief dip, with AAA reporting a nearly 30-cent weekly surge tied to rising oil costs and supply concerns.

Global tensions and constrained oil supply are driving the spike, pushing U.S. gas prices to multi-year highs above $4.20–$4.40 per gallon.

The surge in gasoline prices shows no sign of stopping, with the national average price of regular starting this week at $4.446 per gallon, according to AAA’s latest data.

This marks one of the highest levels since 2022 and demonstrates how quickly fuel costs are rising after a brief period of stability in April.

The most significant trend is the pace of increase. The national average has jumped roughly 35 cents in just one week, and is up a similar amount month-over-month. AAA data also show prices are more than $1.27 higher than a year ago, highlighting how sharply the cost of fuel has escalated in 2026 after the start of the war with Iran.

A sharp reversal after temporary relief

The latest surge follows a short-lived dip in mid-April, when prices briefly eased amid lower crude oil costs and geopolitical optimism. That relief has now evaporated. AAA noted that gas prices jumped nearly 30 cents in one week as oil prices climbed back above $100 per barrel and supply concerns intensified.

This whiplash pattern—brief declines followed by steep increases—has become a defining feature of the current market.

Oil supply disruptions are the primary driver

The main force behind rising pump prices is the global oil market. Ongoing geopolitical tensions, particularly involving the Strait of Hormuz—a key transit route for about 20% of the world’s oil—have disrupted supply and pushed crude prices sharply higher.

As a result, U.S. gas prices have surged to four-year highs in recent days, according to multiple reports. The increase has been especially rapid, with prices climbing roughly 20 cents in just a week at the end of April.

President Trump has announced that starting today, U.S. Navy forces will escort neutral ships through the Strait, prompting threats of attacks by Iran.

Regional disparities remain wide

Even as the national average rises, prices vary significantly across the country. Recent AAA-based data show:

Lowest states: around $3.85 per gallon

Highest states: over $6.10 per gallon, led by California

These regional gaps reflect differences in taxes, fuel blends, and proximity to refining capacity.

Despite higher prices, U.S. drivers have not significantly cut back. Analysts note that gasoline demand remains relatively strong, which is helping keep upward pressure on prices.

However, there are signs that behavior could change if prices approach $5 per gallon nationally—a level some analysts say could trigger more noticeable reductions in driving.

Outlook: continued volatility likely

Looking ahead, the trajectory of gas prices will largely depend on global oil supply conditions. If geopolitical tensions persist or worsen, prices could continue climbing. Conversely, any easing in oil markets could bring temporary relief—but recent trends suggest volatility is here to stay, as long as hostilities continue in the Persian Gulf.

For consumers, that means higher and less predictable fuel costs heading into the summer driving season, traditionally one of the most expensive times of year at the pump.