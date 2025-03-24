Feds open safety probe into the Ford F-150

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced an investigation into 1.3 million Ford F-150 pickup trucks. The agency said it is responding to many complaints from owners who said the truck can downshift into a lower gear while being driven.

NHTSA said drivers have complained that the shift occurs without any warning and causes the vehicle to suddenly show down. Some drivers said the rear wheels can lock up, causing the truck to skid.

NHTSA said that is a safety concern because the driver could lose control and cause a crash. However, it said it is not aware that the issue has caused any accidents.

In a statement to the media, Ford said it working with the safety agency to support its investigation.

The F-150 pickup has consistently been the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. According to Voice of America, more than 41 million F-150s have been sold since the truck was introduced 76 years ago. Ford said its F-series lineup has been the best-selling truck in the U.S. for 47 years and the best-selling vehicle for 42 years.

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.