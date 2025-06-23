Electric cars are on the rise – and so is motion sickness

EV sales hit 22% of global new car purchases in 2024, up from 18% in 2023

More riders report motion sickness in EVs compared to traditional cars

Experts blame brain-sensory mismatch, silent motors, and regenerative braking

There are some sickening side effects, literally, to the rising number of electric cars. A rising number of EV passengers are reporting motion sickness, prompting both scientific investigation and online chatter.

Passengers describe feeling nauseated while riding in EVs, particularly in the back seat. Social media platforms are flush with anecdotal complaints and cautionary posts from would-be EV buyers wondering why silent, eco-friendly rides are leaving them green around the gills.

A sickening new environment

According to researchers, the phenomenon has a clear neurological explanation.

“Greater sickness in EVs can be attributed to a lack of previous experience,” explains William Emond, a PhD student studying car sickness in France. He says the brain builds expectations based on past rides in traditional gas-powered cars — expecting familiar cues like engine revs or torque signals to help anticipate motion. In EVs, those clues are largely absent, creating a "neural mismatch."

Motion sickness occurs when the brain receives conflicting information from the eyes, inner ear, and body. In EVs, this mismatch is amplified by several key design features. The vehicles’ near-silent operation, smoother accelerations, and regenerative braking — where the car slows gradually to recharge the battery — alter the normal sensory script, confusing the brain’s motion-processing systems.

Research points to specific triggers

Multiple studies back these claims. A 2024 study found a strong correlation between motion sickness and the specific vibrations of EV seats. Another study from 2020 identified the lack of engine noise as a key contributor. More recently, researchers confirmed that higher levels of regenerative braking intensify symptoms.

“When discovering a new motion environment, the brain needs to habituate,” Emond notes in a Guardian report. “Without previous experience, the brain can’t accurately estimate motion forces.”

The result: dizziness, nausea, and discomfort for passengers—especially those not in control of the vehicle. Drivers themselves are less likely to get sick because they can anticipate their own movements.

Potential solutions in sight

With EV adoption accelerating and autonomous EVs just around the corner, researchers are exploring ways to combat the EV-induced queasiness. Proposed solutions include visual and vibrational cues—interactive screens, ambient lighting, or haptic feedback—to help riders anticipate changes in motion.

Until such features become standard, new EV passengers may need to brace for more than just a quiet ride—they may also need a ginger ale and a steady gaze on the horizon.