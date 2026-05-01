Temperature extremes affect EV operating costs, study finds

A new AAA study finds that extreme temperatures significantly impact the performance, efficiency, and operating costs of electric and hybrid vehicles.

Cold weather has the largest effect, sharply reducing driving range and increasing energy use, while hot weather also lowers efficiency but to a lesser extent.

The research highlights that climate control systems — heating and air conditioning — are a major driver of both reduced range and higher costs.

Surging gas prices may have consumers taking another look at electric vehicles. But electricity costs are also rising, and other factors can impact affordability.

A new study from the American Automobile Association (AAA) shows that extreme temperatures can meaningfully affect how EVs and hybrids perform, altering everything from driving range to operating costs.

According to the research, vehicles perform best in moderate conditions, with both cold and hot weather reducing efficiency. The effects are especially pronounced for electric vehicles, where battery performance and energy use are highly sensitive to temperature changes.

Cold weather delivers the biggest hit

AAA found that colder temperatures have the most dramatic impact. In testing, EV driving range dropped by about 12% at 20°F compared with mild conditions, even without using the heater.

When drivers turned on heating systems, the effect was far more significant, reducing range by as much as 41%.

The increased energy demand stems from both reduced battery efficiency and the need to warm the cabin, which draws directly from the battery.

Heat also reduces efficiency, though less severely

Hot weather also affects performance, though to a lesser extent. AAA testing showed that at 95°F, driving range declined by about 4% without air conditioning.

With air conditioning running, range reductions rose to roughly 17%, as cooling systems consume additional energy.

High temperatures can also strain battery systems, increasing internal resistance and reducing overall efficiency over time.

Higher energy use translates to higher costs

The study also found that these temperature-related efficiency losses can increase the cost of operating EVs. More frequent charging is required when range drops, raising electricity costs for drivers.

AAA noted that heating in cold conditions can add measurable costs over longer distances, with energy use rising significantly compared to moderate temperatures.

Hybrid and gasoline vehicles are also affected by temperature swings, but to a lesser degree, as they can rely on engine heat for cabin warming and are less dependent on battery performance.

Implications for consumers

The findings underscore the importance of factoring climate into vehicle ownership decisions, particularly for drivers in regions with extreme seasonal temperatures.

Automotive experts say consumers can mitigate some of the impacts by pre-conditioning vehicles while plugged in, reducing reliance on climate control while driving, and planning for more frequent charging in extreme weather.

Ultimately, AAA says the research highlights a key reality: while EVs offer efficiency and cost advantages in many situations, real-world performance can vary significantly depending on the weather.