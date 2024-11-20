Sheetz cuts gas prices 40 cents a gallon through November

Sheetz, a gas station convenience store chain operating in the Mid-Atlantic and upper Midwest states, is cutting the price of gasoline between and the end of November to give Thanksgiving travelers a break.

But there’s a catch. The 40 cents per gallon discount only applies to 88 octane fuel, not the cheaper 87. But with the discount, 88 fuel will be cheaper than 87 during the promotion. The 88 fuel blend is approved for all vehicles made in 2001 and later.

Sheetz operates 750 locations but not all carry the 88 fuel blend.

While motorists will likely welcome any gasoline discount, fuel isn’t very expensive right now. According to AAA, the national average price of regular gas is $3.06 a gallon, down from $3.30 at this time a year ago.

In many states, the price at the pump is even lower, with statewide averages well below $3 a gallon. The average price of regular in Oklahoma is $2.56 a gallon. It’s $2.63 in Mississippi and $2.67 in Texas.