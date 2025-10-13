Lighting the road for EVs: Turning streetlamps into chargers

A team from Penn State retrofitted 23 streetlights in Kansas City to serve as EV charging stations using a scalable modeling framework.

Their approach offered lower installation cost, faster charging, and fewer environmental drawbacks than conventional charging stations.

The model factors in demand, equity, and technical feasibility to guide communities in deploying these streetlamp chargers.

Electric vehicles are growing in popularity, but one hurdle remains: not everyone has a straightforward way to plug in. Apartment dwellers, city residents, and folks without garages often lack access to home chargers.

To bridge that gap, Penn State researchers proposed an inventive idea: Why not turn streetlights — already powered and widespread — into EV charging stations?

In a pilot project in Kansas City, they tested this idea, aiming to make EV charging more accessible, affordable, and equitable.

“The motivation for this work comes from the fact that many apartment and multi-unit dwelling residents, particularly in urban and downtown areas, lack access to dedicated home EV chargers, since they don’t have the privilege of owning a garage,” researcher Xianbiao “XB” Hu, said in a news release.

“Fortunately, streetlight poles are already powered and typically owned by municipalities, making them relatively easy to work with. Their placement — often near on-street parking and in high-traffic areas — makes them well-positioned to serve both local residents and visitors.”

The study

To make the concept work, the team designed a three-part framework centered on demand, feasibility, and benefits.

Demand modeling: The researchers collected data on land use, nearby points of interest, traffic volumes, and station density. They used this data to train artificial intelligence models to predict where EV drivers would most likely need charging. Equity considerations: They deliberately included socio-economic and community engagement factors to ensure that charging benefits would be distributed fairly across neighborhoods, especially those underserved by existing infrastructure. Technical feasibility and benefits analysis: Working in partnership with Kansas City, utility providers, and the National Renewable Energy Lab, they retrofitted 23 streetlight poles to include EV chargers. Over the course of a year, they monitored usage, installation cost, charging speeds, and environmental impacts.



This structured method was intended to be scalable — meaning other cities could adopt it with adjustment to local data.

The Results: Cost-Effective, faster, and greener

The findings were encouraging. Because the streetlights were already connected to the electrical grid, retrofitting costs were much lower than building new, stand-alone charging stations.

Charging performance was notably strong: the streetlight chargers offered faster charging speeds, likely because each charger drew directly from less congested municipal lines rather than competing with multiple vehicles on a shared circuit.

Environmentally, the system also delivered: the researchers documented gasoline savings and reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, mainly by replacing fossil fuel use in locations where vehicles were already parked. In other words, the charging opportunity overlapped with natural parking behavior, making access efficient.

In summary, the project suggests that streetlight-based EV charging is a promising path forward, especially in dense urban settings. The team plans further enhancements, such as integrating socio-economic data and weather conditions, to improve deployment strategies and ensure that charging infrastructure serves those who need it most.

“We found that using streetlights for EV charging offers an innovative and equitable approach to expanding charging infrastructure and promoting sustainable electrification,” researcher Yuyan “Annie” Pan said in the news release.