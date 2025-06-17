Gas prices rise amid fighting between Israel and Iran

The national average gas price has risen to $3.08 per gallon, slightly up from last week but still about 10 cents lower than a month ago and over 32 cents cheaper than a year ago.

Ongoing hostilities between Israel and Iran have pushed oil prices to multi-month highs, with experts forecasting potential gas price increases of 10–20 cents and diesel hikes of 15–25 cents in the near term.

The most common U.S. gas price is $2.99 per gallon, while prices vary widely across the country, from as low as $2.64 in Mississippi to as high as $4.57 in California.

While that’s slightly higher than last week, its nearly a dime a gallon less than a month ago and is more than 32 cents less than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 4.0 cents in the last week and stands at $3.488 per gallon.

“With Israel and Iran trading attacks, oil prices have surged to multi-month highs — setting the stage for additional price hikes at gas pumps across the country,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“As long as tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate, the risk of further impacts on oil prices remains high. For now, I expect gas prices could rise by 10 to 20 cents, while diesel could climb 15 to 25 cents in the coming days. Motorists should prepare for what will likely be modest price increases — for now — but the situation has the potential to worsen at any moment.”

President Trump left the G-7 meeting in Canada early to focus on the Middle East conflict, saying he wants a permanent end to the conflict, not just a ceasefire.

Prices under $3 a gallon in many areas

For now, the conflict’s effect on U.S. gas prices has been minimal. GasBuddy reports the most common U.S. gas price encountered by motorists is $2.99 per gallon, unchanged from last week. The other four most common gas prices in the U.S. are $2.89, $2.79, $3.19, and $3.09. rounding out the top five most common prices.

The median U.S. gas price is $2.95 per gallon, up 1 cent from last week and about 13 cents lower than the national average. The top 10% of stations in the country average $4.38 per gallon, while the bottom 10% average $2.53 per gallon.

The states with the lowest average prices are Mississippi ($2.64), Tennessee ($2.66), and Oklahoma ($2.68). The states with the highest average prices: California ($4.57), Hawaii ($4.44), and Washington ($4.31).

The biggest weekly changes in gas prices are found in Indiana (+17.1¢), Florida (-11.4¢), West Virginia (+10.6¢), Virginia (+10.4¢) and Pennsylvania (+9.6¢).