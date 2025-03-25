Write a review
Why women pay less for car insurance than men in most states in 2025

In 2025, women now typically pay less for car insurance than men, reversing past trends as insurers reward safer driving habits and lower risk. Image (c) ConsumerAffairs.

It keeps getting better for women drivers

If you are a woman, you now typically pay less for car insurance.

Women pay more for car insurance than men in only four states and Washington D.C. in 2025, marking a reversal from recent years when women used to pay more in half of states, according to a report from insurance-comparison website The Zebra.

Things have only gotten better for female drivers: Women pay $33 less on average for car insurance than men in 2025, but they used to pay $10 more back in 2018.

Current average annual car insurance premiums for men are $2,184 and $2,151 for women, The Zebra said.

State regulators have generally accepted gender-based pricing because insurers have shown it is linked to risks.

But considering gender as a rating factor is outlawed in seven states: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

The only states where women are still paying more than men for car insurance are Florida, Oregon, Oklahoma and New York.

Why do women pay less for car insurance than men?

Men tend to drive more carelessly than women, which is why insurers are increasingly offering women better car insurance rates.

The data is on the side of women: 

"Men typically drive more miles than women and more often engage in risky driving practices including not using safety belts, driving while impaired by alcohol, and speeding," IIHS said. "Crashes involving male drivers often are more severe than those involving female drivers."

