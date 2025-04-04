Safe-driving apps might curb dangerous driving, AAA study finds

🚗 Over 40,000 U.S. road deaths in 2023 were linked to risky behaviors like speeding, impairment, and aggressive driving.

📱 AAA study shows feedback and financial incentives can reduce speeding, hard braking, and rapid acceleration.

🧠 Positive reinforcement led to long-lasting change, with drivers maintaining safer habits even after rewards ended.

A new study from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety suggests that financial incentives and targeted feedback can lead to meaningful reductions in risky driving behaviors—and those changes may stick, even after the incentives stop.

The research comes amid continued concerns about roadway safety, as more than 40,000 people died in motor vehicle crashes in 2023. While that number is down from pandemic highs, it's still well above pre-pandemic levels. AAA’s study, involving over 1,400 participants, aimed to find new ways to encourage safer habits behind the wheel.

The 12-week trial evaluated whether drivers improved when given feedback on their driving behavior and opportunities to earn bonuses for safer performance. Drivers were divided into four groups, including one that received no feedback (control), and others who were either assigned or allowed to choose a specific behavior to improve—like speeding, hard braking, or rapid acceleration.

Key findings

Speeding dropped by up to 13%

Hard braking decreased by up to 21%

Rapid acceleration fell by as much as 25%

Notably, handheld phone use did not significantly change, suggesting drivers may underestimate their distraction risk.

Participants reported that earning extra money (67.4%), receiving weekly text feedback (53.9%), and reviewing a detailed driving dashboard (45.8%) were the most helpful tools. Those who set a goal—either assigned or self-chosen—tended to show greater improvements.

Positive reinforcement

What surprised researchers most was that even six weeks after the program ended, participants generally continued their safer driving habits, showing the lasting power of positive reinforcement.

“This shows that we don’t always need to rely on punishment to create safer roads,” said Jake Nelson, AAA’s director of traffic safety advocacy. “With the right mix of motivation and engagement, we can help drivers make meaningful, lasting changes.”

The study could bolster support for usage-based insurance (UBI) programs, which use smartphone data to track driving and offer discounts for safer behavior. AAA’s findings suggest these programs have the potential to transform driver safety—if implemented thoughtfully.