Rivals have surpassed Tesla in customer satisfaction, survey finds

New car buyers have been in a sour mood for the last couple of years, and perhaps it’s not surprising. Prices and interest rates are higher and inventory levels have been near record lows.

But in a new report, J.D. Power found owner satisfaction with new-vehicle design and performance has rebounded after two years of unprecedented decline. Overall satisfaction is 847 on a 1,000-point scale, an increase of two points from a year ago.

But the big surprise in the report is this: Satisfaction with non-Tesla battery electric vehicles (BEVs) is at an all-time high of 877, while Tesla has slipped to a rating of 870.

“Traditional manufacturers have listened to the Voice of the Customer,” said Frank Hanley, senior director of auto benchmarking at J.D. Power. “They’re launching enhanced vehicles that are more in line with what customers want, including improved interior storage and higher quality materials, as well as ensuring features have ease of use. For BEVs, recent launches from traditional manufacturers have surpassed perennial leader Tesla when it comes to owners’ level of emotional attachment and excitement with their new vehicle.”

Tesla finds it hard to convert new buyers

The survey found that BEVs from traditional manufacturers, such as Ford or GM, produced satisfaction that was higher than what Tesla produced. Tesla remains strong for satisfaction among its loyal buyers but is lackluster when it comes to enticing new buyers.

But all new cars, regardless of powertrain, seem to have one weak spot – the infotainment system. Despite satisfaction improving five points this year to 823, infotainment remains one of the lowest-scoring categories throughout the entire auto industry.

Using Android Auto or Apple CarPlay seems to improve customer satisfaction. J.D. Power suggests this shows that customers prefer to have the simplistic usability of their phone extended into their vehicle more so than what manufacturers are providing.