Write a review
  2. News
  3. Automaker Scandals and Legal Issues

AAA study puts cost of owning and operating a car at $12,297

Cost of owning and operating a new car is now $1,025 per month, according to AAA's annual study. Hybrids are the most economical, it found.

Hybrids are the lease expensive, EVs suffer from high depreciation

Each year,  AAA calculates the cost of owning and operating a car, and each year it goes up. This year, the study study shows that the annual cost to own and operate a new car is $12,297 or $1,025 monthly, up $115 from 2023. The main cost drivers are depreciation and finance charges. 

Key Findings

  • Depreciation: Cars lose an average of $4,680 per year.
  • Car Prices: The average MSRP is $38,883, up 0.7% from last year.
  • Finance Charges: Average annual charges rose 6% to $1,332.

EVs have high ownership costs due to depreciation and purchase prices but offer the lowest fuel and maintenance costs. Hybrids are more affordable, with low fuel and maintenance expenses.

AAA’s expanded study also compares ownership costs for EVs, hybrids, and gas-powered cars in popular categories.

Buying a new car can be exciting,” stated Greg Brannon, AAA’s director of automotive research. “But consumers should fully understand all the costs of owning and operating a new vehicle from purchase to resale.”  

Tips for Car Buyers

  • Budget for both ownership and operation costs.
  • Negotiate the car price, finance rate, and trade-in value separately.
  • Get pre-approved for a loan to secure the best interest rate.
  • Explore various buying options, including AAA member discounts.

Quick and easy. Find an auto warranty partner now.

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.