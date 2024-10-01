Another hurricane hazard: EVs can ignite when exposed to saltwater

Hurricane Helene has revealed one more bit of information about electric vehicles (EV). When they come in contact with saltwater, they can burst into flames.

Surveillance video of a residential garage, posted on X by WFLA-TV, appears to show a Tesla bursting into flames when seawater invaded a garage in Pinellas County, Fla. The fire starts under the car and fully engulfs the vehicle in about a minute.

Officials in Pinellas County distributed the video on social media to warn EV owners to keep their vehicles clear of seawater and, if that isn’t possible, to keep them away from structures. Officials did not say if they were aware of other incidents but said electric bikes and scooters can pose the same threat.

Scientists say EVs can catch fire when they come in contact with salt water because of the unique properties of saltwater when it comes in contact with batteries. One reason is that saltwater is a super conductor of electricity, causing internal short circuits. The short circuit can produce heat to the point of ignition.

‘Thermal runaway’

The short circuits caused by exposure to saltwater can also lead to a condition known as “thermal runaway.” In short, its a chain reaction that rapidly increases the temperature. This process has been known to cause batteries to explode.

Some scientists also point out that the presence of salt can speed up the breakdown of battery components, which can increase the risk of fire.

Safety experts also warn that a fire might not occur immediately after an EV comes in contact with saltwater. That’s because chemical reactions may occur slowly.

Once an electric car battery catches fire, it may not be easy to put out. It will probably require the assistance of professional firefighters.