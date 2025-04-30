Substance use linked to surge in e-scooter injuries

Key takeaways

Substance use prevalent in scooter injuries: One in four e-scooter riders hospitalized between 2016 and 2021 were under the influence of substances like alcohol, opioids, marijuana, or cocaine at the time of injury.

Sharp rise in hospitalizations: E-scooter-related hospital admissions increased more than eightfold over five years, from 330 cases in 2016 to 2,705 in 2021.

Higher risks and costs: Substance-impaired riders faced nearly double the risk of traumatic brain injuries and incurred an average of $4,600 more in hospital expenses compared to sober riders.

As electric scooters have become a fixture in urban transportation, a new study from UCLA reveals a troubling trend: a significant portion of e-scooter-related injuries involve substance use, often leading to more severe outcomes and higher medical costs.

Analyzing data from the 2016 to 2021 National Inpatient Sample, researchers found that 25% of the 7,350 e-scooter riders hospitalized during this period were intoxicated, under the influence of alcohol, opioids, marijuana, or cocaine at the time of their accidents. The study, published in The American Surgeon, highlights that this subgroup of riders faces nearly double the risk of traumatic brain injuries compared to their sober counterparts.

The problem may be understated

Dr. Areti Tillou, senior author of the study and vice chair for education at the UCLA Department of Surgery, noted that the results likely underrepresent the true scope of the problem, as the study focused only on those patients who required hospitalization.

“In today’s landscape of rapidly growing scooter use, our study highlights how substance use among riders has played a significant role in the rise of severe, costly, and largely preventable injuries,” Tillou said in a press release.

Beyond the medical risks, substance-impaired riders also contribute to substantially higher healthcare costs, with each patient’s hospitalization costing, on average, $4,600 more than non-impaired patients. Overall, the number of scooter-related hospitalizations ballooned more than eightfold—from 330 in 2016 to 2,705 in 2021—coinciding with the increasing popularity of shared micromobility services across cities.

Call to action

UCLA researchers say the study’s findings are a call to action for policymakers and city planners. The authors recommend measures such as mandatory helmet laws, substance use prevention programs, and infrastructure improvements to reduce injuries and enhance safety for scooter users.

“As urban centers continue to expand shared micromobility systems, the growing prevalence of substance use among scooter riders raises serious concerns about rider safety,” Tillou said.

“These findings underscore the urgent need to strengthen safety regulations, enforce helmet use, and reduce substance use among scooter riders to prevent injuries and promote safer, more sustainable urban transportation.”

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.