These are the biggest car recalls halfway into 2024

It looks like 2024 is shaping up to be worse than last year for dangerous car recalls.

Recalls that tell car owners to not drive or to park outside show how serious the issues are. There have been 25,202 vehicles recalled in the first half of this year with a do-not-drive warning, up from 12,249 vehicles in all of 2023, according to a ConsumerAffairs analysis of National Highway Traffic Safety (NHTSA) data.

This year’s uptick in do-not-drive recalls is largely because of Mercedes-Benz. In May, the company recalled 15,604 ML, GL, and R-Class cars, with model years ranging 2009 to 2012, due to water exposure that may lead to leakage and corrosion in the brake boosters.

There have been 14 do-not-drive vehicle recalls halfway into 2024 and only two, from Mercedes and Kia, concerned passenger cars. In April, Kia recalled 215 of its 2023 Forte cars because the right front arm control may have been improperly welded.

Most of 2024’s do-not-drive recalls so far are aimed at commercial vehicles, such as long-haul truck maker PACCAR, which recalled 3,887 vehicles in June over a broken ball stud that can cause loss of steering control.

For park outside recalls, there have been 554,125 vehicles recalled in 2024, down from 1,243,443 in the first half of 2023. There were a total of 4,745,123 park outside recalls in all of 2023. A park outside recall is among the rarest issued, advising owners to keep their vehicles away from buildings because there is a risk of fire, even when the car isn’t running.

There have been four park outside recalls in 2024 so far, versus 10 in the first half of 2023. The biggest by far is from Kia, which in June recalled 462,869 Telluride cars with model years 2020 to 2024 because the front power seat motor could overheat and cause a fire while parked or driving. Overall, Kia’s recall is the seventh biggest halfway into the year.

Kia’s park outside recall is followed by Hyundai, which recalled 90,907 of its Genesis cars in February, with model years ranging from 2015 to 2019, due to water that could enter the starter solenoid and cause an electrical short and spark a fire in the engine compartment.

The bigger picture

Overall, recalls are trending down halfway into 2024, reaching 14,757,898 vehicles versus 15,431,841 in the first half of 2023. Many of these recalls aren’t so serious, such as the biggest of the year from Tesla.

In February, Tesla recalled 2,193,869 Model S, Model X, Model 3, Model Y and Cybertruck cars because they displayed the incorrect font size on the instrument panel of the brake, park and anti lock warning lights. The recall covered much of Tesla’s cars sold since 2012, but it was fixed with an over-the-air software update.

The two other recalls surpassing more than a million vehicles are from Ford and Chrysler.

In January, Ford recalled 1,889,110 of its Explorers, with model years from 2011 to 2019, because the exterior trim could fall off. In June, Chrysler recalled 1,033,433 of its Dodge Durango, Chrysler Pacifica, Jeep Grand Cherokee and other cars, with model years from 2021 to 2023, due to a radio software issue that could make the backup camera not work.