New AAA study finds nearly all drivers engage in road rage

96% of U.S. drivers admit to aggressive driving in the past year

Aggressive behaviors are contagious, spreading frustration on the roads

Courtesy and road manners may be the key to breaking the cycle

Aggression now the norm behind the wheel

Almost every American driver admits to behaving aggressively on the road, according to new research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. The study found that 96% of motorists engaged in behaviors like speeding, tailgating, or cutting off other vehicles over the past year — and those who encounter aggressive drivers are more likely to adopt the same habits themselves.

“Driving can be a stressful experience due to behaviors of others on the road and how you respond,” said Dr. David Yang, president and executive director of the foundation. “Our study finds that experiencing various forms of aggressive driving behaviors is common for almost all motorists and many drive aggressively.”

Key stats at a glance

Behavior Change/Rate Drivers admitting aggressive behavior 96% Reported risky actions (speeding, cutting off) 92% Violent confrontations (bumping/confronting) 11% Cutting off other vehicles Up 67% since 2016 Honking out of anger Up 47% since 2016 Tailgating Down 24% since 2016 Yelling at other drivers Down 17% since 2016

Contagious road rage

The research warns that aggressive driving can create a cycle of hostility. Drivers who are exposed to higher levels of aggression are more likely to lash out themselves, perpetuating what AAA calls a “culture of impatience.”

While most reported behaviors were non-violent, 11% of drivers admitted to serious confrontations — such as intentionally bumping another car or directly confronting another motorist.

The kind of vehicle also plays a role in perceptions and behavior. Drivers of sports cars, large trucks and motorcycles were often viewed as more aggressive, and some said they felt more powerful and dominant behind the wheel.

Behaviors shifting since 2016

The study updates earlier AAA research and shows how road rage has evolved:

Cutting off other vehicles is up 67%

Honking out of anger is up 47%

Tailgating is down 24%

Yelling at other drivers is down 17%

Overall, aggression remains widespread, but the mix of behaviors is changing.

Courtesy as a safety tool

AAA emphasizes that promoting road etiquette could help reduce tensions. Actions as simple as signaling, letting others merge, or giving a friendly wave may diffuse conflict.

“Having good manners behind the wheel isn’t just about being polite,” said Dr. Jose Torres, AAA traffic safety advocacy and research manager. “It’s about ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone on the road.”

Tips for staying safe

The foundation offered guidance for dealing with aggressive drivers: stay calm, avoid eye contact or gestures, give them space, and call 911 if necessary. Drivers are also urged to manage their own reactions — by taking deep breaths, refusing to engage, and allowing extra travel time to avoid stress.

AAA officials say changing the culture of driving will require both awareness and courtesy. But the reward could be fewer confrontations — and safer roads for all.