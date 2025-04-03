Ford's tariffs response: employee pricing to all

🚘 Ford counters tariff fallout by launching public access to employee pricing on most Ford and Lincoln vehicles through June 2.

🇺🇸 New “From America, For America” campaign highlights Ford’s U.S. manufacturing footprint amid industrywide pricing pressure.

🔌 EV buyers can also get free home chargers and installation as part of extended incentives through June 30.

Ford is responding to President Trump's trariffs on imported cars by opening up its employee pricing program to the general public—a dramatic shift in strategy as competitors consider raising prices.

Dubbed "A-Plan pricing," the discount gives buyers access to significant savings on most Ford and Lincoln models.

According to The Detroit Free Press, a vehicle like the F-150 XLT PowerBoost, normally priced at $65,000, would drop to around $55,000 under the plan. The program is available through June 2, with select exclusions including Super Duty trucks, specialty Mustangs, and the Bronco Stroppe Edition.

Ford has also extended an incentive for electric vehicle customers, offering a free home charger and installation to anyone who buys or leases an all-electric Ford through June 30.

Largest U.S. auto employer

To promote the pricing program, Ford has launched a new campaign titled “From America, For America,” emphasizing the company’s role as the largest U.S. auto employer and domestic vehicle assembler. The messaging, company officials say, is designed to offer stability in a market shaken by uncertainty.

“We’re in a very competitive position in our stock,” said Rob Kaffl, Ford’s director of U.S. sales. “This program gives customers a sense of security during a volatile time in the auto industry.”

While rivals grapple with how to offset the cost of sweeping import tariffs, Ford is leaning into its domestic production strength and deep inventory to win over cost-conscious buyers, Kaffl said.

