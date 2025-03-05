Our favorite Consumer Protection Week guides

All those floats, giant balloons and crowds of revelers in the streets? That was Mardi Gras. But it's also been Consumer Protection Week, when the usual custom is to list the top consumer complaints from the previous year.
But we thought we'd do something different. Complaints are pretty easy to find and not always that useful so we went looking for actual, down-to-earth advice that you can use everyday to make safer, saner decisions.
Our picks cover a wide range, from repairable laptops to low-interest credit cards. And, without further explanation, here they are:
- Finding the best credit card The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has been pretty seriously defanged by the Trump Administration but one of its most admirable accomplishments is a guide to the best credit cards for consumers in a variety of situations. Lowest interest rates, lowest fees, balance transfers, rewards -- choose from whatever rings your bells and this handy guide will help you find it. It's free and contains no advertising.
- Protections for air travelers Congress passed new legislation last year that provides for instant refunds when flights are canceled or "significantly" delayed, 24-hour customer service and new protections for consumers who use wheelchairs or scooters. Details are on the U.S. PIRG site.
- Where to retire? It's no secret that some states are more expensive than others. AARP has data for all 50 states comparing the cost of living to the average Social Security benefit. It can help you make a financiall wise choice.
- Quickly freeze your credit reportFederal law guarantees that all credit bureaus must allow you to freeze your report for free. You don’t have to spend a penny to protect yourself from potential identity theft. This helpful guide from PIRG walks you through it.
- Short of cash? You might be tempted to take out a payday loan. They're quick and easy to get but not so quick and easy to repay. The Consumer Federation of America has a complete guide to help you through the process.
- Find a repairable laptop Some laptops and smartphones can't be repaired when something breaks, sticking the owner with a huge replacement cost. But it doesn't have to be that way. Some manufacturers -- particularly Asus -- are making laptops that a knowledgeable consumer can work on. U.S. PIRG has a handy guide that can save you thousands.
- Medicare coverage Beginning this year, Part D plans must cap out-of-pocket drug plans at $2,000 per year. There are other important changes as well so it's important to review your options if you're a Medicare client. AARP's guide is a good starting point.
- Lower your medical bills The average consumer pays $1,425 each year in out-of-pocket medical costs but advance planning and appealing insurance denials are a few of the steps that can reduce unexpected costs. This guide from U.S. PIRG can help.
- Store important documents safely and securely Safes, locked file drawers and hard drives are yesterday's security. To keep your important documents safe in today's world, you need to store them in the cloud, but it's important to do so securely. U.S. PIRG walks you through it in this handy guide.
A lot of U.S. PIRG in this list? It's true, we find they provide more actionable information than many other consumer organizations. Many groups seem to spend most of their time planning and promoting their next conference while others are primarily interesting in lobbying for their favorite causes.
That's all fine, of course, but consumers need a little help with life's simple chores sometimes and PIRG has the knack for presenting a lot of useful information in simple, easy-to-use formats.