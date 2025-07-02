Auto industry hits the brakes on digital dashboards

Infotainment systems have become the top complaint about new vehicles , with drivers reporting frozen screens, confusing menus, and safety concerns about touchscreen-only controls

After years of racing toward sleek, minimalist touchscreen interfaces, major automakers are making a dramatic U-turn, bringing back the humble button and knob in response to mounting consumer frustration with digital-only car controls.

The shift represents one of the most significant reversals in automotive design philosophy in recent memory, as manufacturers acknowledge that their pursuit of smartphone-like interfaces has created dangerous distractions for drivers.

The problem with going digital

The numbers tell a stark story: infotainment systems have become the number one source of complaints about new vehicles, according to J.D. Power and Associates and Consumer Reports. "It's the biggest challenge for the industry," says J.D. Power's Sargent, highlighting how digital interfaces have become a major pain point for car buyers.

Consumer complaints paint a picture of daily frustration. Drivers report screens that freeze mid-journey, convoluted menu systems that require multiple taps to adjust basic settings, and touch-sensitive controls that prove nearly impossible to operate safely while driving. The elimination of physical climate controls has been particularly problematic, forcing drivers to navigate through complex touchscreen menus just to adjust the temperature or fan speed.

Beyond frustration lies a more serious concern: safety. Critics argue that touchscreen-dependent interfaces create dangerous situations by requiring drivers to take their eyes off the road for extended periods to perform simple tasks that once required a quick, tactile adjustment of a physical control.

The irony is palpable—while consumers initially embraced the sleek, minimalist aesthetic of touchscreen dashboards, the practical reality of living with them has proven disappointing. The visual appeal that looked so impressive in showrooms has translated into real-world usability nightmares.

The great reversal

Now, major automakers are admitting their mistake and reversing course. Hyundai has emerged as the most vocal convert, with company executives acknowledging they were "sucked in by the glitz of touchscreen tech" but learned that customers found the all-digital approach "annoying."

The Korean automaker isn't just talking about change—they're implementing it. The refreshed 2025 Tucson features an overhauled dashboard that marks the return of physical buttons for essential functions. Hyundai executives promise that their next-generation interiors, launching next year, will maintain physical controls for critical driving functions.

Volkswagen has joined the rebellion, eliminating touch-sensitive steering wheel controls in favor of traditional physical buttons. The German automaker's decision signals that even brands known for technological innovation are prioritizing functionality over futuristic aesthetics.

Premium brands aren't immune to the trend either. Porsche and BMW continue to offer physical control options, with BMW's iDrive system maintaining dedicated buttons and knobs for air conditioning controls and even including a traditional volume knob—features that now seem refreshingly practical rather than outdated.

Finding the balance

The industry's response represents more than just a return to old ways—it's an attempt to find the optimal balance between digital innovation and practical usability. Physical buttons, switches, and knobs are making a "gradual comeback" for essential functions like climate control and volume adjustment, being "rescued from labyrinthine infotainment menus and reinstated where they belong: on the center console."

"We have used the physical buttons quite significantly the last few years," said Sang Yup Lee, Head of Hyundai Design, indicating that the company has been quietly responding to customer feedback for some time.

The automotive industry's pivot on digital controls offers a broader lesson about the importance of user experience over technological novelty. While touchscreens will likely remain a fixture in modern cars, the return of physical controls for essential functions suggests that automakers have learned that innovation without usability is simply poor design.

For car shoppers frustrated with current digital-heavy interfaces, relief is coming. The 2024 and 2025 model years are seeing the return of tactile controls across multiple brands, proving that sometimes the best path forward is actually a step back to what worked all along.

As the industry continues to evolve, one thing has become clear: the future of automotive design isn't about choosing between digital and analog—it's about knowing when to use each one appropriately. The humble button and knob, it turns out, still have an important role to play in our high-tech automotive future.