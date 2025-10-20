How do self-driving cars behave around school buses?

• Federal probe targets Waymo’s handling of stopped school buses

• NHTSA cites reports of robotaxis passing buses with red lights and stop arms extended

• Alphabet-owned company says software fixes are already in place, more on the way

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched a preliminary investigation into about 2,000 Waymo self-driving vehicles after reports that the company’s robotaxis may have failed to obey traffic safety laws around stopped school buses.

The review, announced Monday by NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation, is the latest federal examination of autonomous vehicle behavior amid growing scrutiny over how driverless systems interact with pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users.

Incident involved Waymo vehicle passing bus with stop arm out

According to NHTSA, the inquiry was triggered by a media report describing an incident in which a Waymo vehicle failed to remain stationary when approaching a school bus displaying flashing red lights, an extended stop arm, and a crossing control arm.

The report said the autonomous vehicle initially stopped beside the bus but then maneuvered around its front, passing the extended stop arm while students were getting off. Regulators said the vehicle was operating with Waymo’s fifth-generation Automated Driving System and had no human safety driver onboard.

Waymo says it has already made changes

A Waymo spokesperson said the company “has already developed and implemented improvements related to stopping for school buses” and plans additional software updates in its next release.

“Driving safely around children has always been one of Waymo’s highest priorities,” the company said in a statement. “In the event referenced, the vehicle approached the school bus from an angle where the flashing lights and stop sign were not visible and drove slowly around the front of the bus before driving past it, keeping a safe distance from children.”

Expanding robotaxi operations under scrutiny

Waymo, owned by Alphabet Inc., operates more than 1,500 autonomous vehicles across several U.S. cities including Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Austin. The company also plans to expand internationally, with future launches in Tokyo and London.

NHTSA’s latest probe adds to a series of ongoing federal reviews of self-driving technology following incidents involving other autonomous operators. The agency said it will assess the safety performance of Waymo’s Automated Driving System and determine whether a defect investigation or recall is warranted.

🚗 What to do if you see a self-driving vehicle behaving unsafely

1. Note details immediately

Record the date, time, and location of the incident. If possible, note the make or branding (e.g., Waymo, Cruise, Zoox) and any license or vehicle ID number visible.

2. Don’t interfere with the vehicle

Avoid standing in front of or trying to stop a moving autonomous vehicle. Maintain a safe distance and observe from the sidewalk or another vehicle.

3. Report it to NHTSA

File a safety complaint with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration at www.nhtsa.gov/report-a-safety-problem. Include as much detail as possible about what happened and who may have been at risk.

4. Notify local authorities

If there’s an immediate danger — such as a self-driving car ignoring traffic signals or endangering pedestrians — contact local law enforcement or 911.

5. Keep a record

If you report the incident, save screenshots, photos, or video for documentation. NHTSA may request them during an investigation.