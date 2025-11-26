Thanksgiving motorists are finding something else to be thankful for

GasBuddy identifies four stations in the Oklahoma City metro selling regular unleaded for under $2 without discounts

Prices mark the lowest non-promotional gas rates seen in the U.S. since 2021

Analysts say lower demand, cheaper oil, and rising OPEC output are driving the national decline

Drivers heading to Thanksgiving destinations are catching a break at the pump, with gas prices falling nationwide. GasBuddy has confirmed the first non-promotional gasoline prices below $2 per gallon seen in the United States in four years.

Four stations in Midwest City, part of the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, were selling regular unleaded gasoline for $1.99 a gallon early Monday morning, signaling a potentially wider shift toward cheaper fuel as the year winds down.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, called the development a notable marker in this year’s price trend.

“It’s pretty compelling to see gas prices this low, falling ahead of Thanksgiving, and it signals what more Americans could experience in the coming months,” he said in the company blog.

While a few isolated stations earlier dipped below $2 through limited-time offers, GasBuddy said this week’s readings are the first verified non-promotional prices at that level since 2021.

Why prices are falling

A combination of market forces has been pushing fuel costs lower throughout the fall:

Seasonally reduced travel demand

A sustained slide in global oil prices

Increased OPEC production output

Strong U.S. refinery performance

West Texas Intermediate crude has recently hovered near $58 per barrel, its lowest point in years and sharply below prices seen earlier in 2025. The drop has eased pressure on refineries and retailers, allowing for quicker pass-through savings to consumers. OPEC’s steady uptick in monthly production has further loosened global supply.

The Southern U.S. is benefiting the most from this environment, where dense station competition often amplifies downward price trends. GasBuddy said it expects additional low-cost states — including Texas and Mississippi — to see more stations approach or break the $2 threshold before typical springtime demand pushes prices back upward in 2026.

What’s next for drivers

Although some regions have grappled with short-term refining hiccups, analysts expect those disruptions to ease, particularly in the Great Lakes and West Coast markets, where prices traditionally lag seasonal declines. Once resolved, GasBuddy anticipates broader relief through December and January.

As Thanksgiving approaches, this week’s rare sighting of sub-$2 gas may be an early sign of more relief ahead — and a welcome break for millions preparing to hit the road.