Tesla robotaxi fails to impress

Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduced his company’s electric vehicle (EV) robotaxi, the Cybercab Thursday night to an audience of investors. Despite the anticipation – or maybe because of it – many went away unimpressed.

The verdict appeared in early futures trading Friday morning when Tesla shares sank by 6%. That amounts to about a $40 billion decline in Tesla’s stock value.

“Investors we spoke to at the event thought the event was light of real numbers and timelines,” Tom Narayan, an analyst at Royal Bank of Canada, told the Wall Street Journal. “These typically come at Tesla events. This one seemed focused on branding and marketing Tesla’s vision.”

Musk set up the event as a glimpse of the future, focusing Tesla on autonomous driving. The sleek Cybercab seats two people and has no steering wheel, pedals or other controls. Musk said the vehicle would enter production in 2026 and sell at a starting price of around $30,000.

To do that, the Journal suggests Musk faces two main technical challenges. He’ll have to reduce the cost of producing EVs and make them reliable enough to get a green light from federal and state safety regulators.

Making an entrance

Musk arrived at the event in a Cybercab prototype, making an entrance that didn’t lack for flash and dazzle, as the video below shows.

Tesla continues to work on full autonomous driving. Currently, it’s driver-automation software requires a human backup driver. During the presentation, Musk said an unsupervised version of an autonomous car would appear on California and Texas roads in 2025.

“As exciting as the robotaxi concept is, investors who are expecting it to alter Tesla's financials in the short term will be disappointed,” iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer predicted before the presentation.

Brauer says Musk is aware that his company’s future isn’t based on electric vehicle sales and profit, especially with the ever-growing, profit-slashing threat of China's EV cost structure. In other words, Musk needs a game-changer.