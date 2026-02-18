Gasoline prices appear to be headed higher

The nation’s average price of gasoline has risen 2.6 cents over the last week and stands at $2.84 per gallon, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 12 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average is up 4.9 cents from a month ago and is 24.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel rose 1.0 cent in the last week and stands at $3.624 per gallon.

Gasoline prices are beginning to rise again as seasonal factors and refinery maintenance begin to influence the market, but prices are still lower than they were 12 months ago. Industry analysts say broader oil market dynamics remain relatively stable.

“The national average price of gasoline continues to grind higher, and while the pace of increases remains modest for now, upward momentum could accelerate in the coming weeks as refinery maintenance intensifies and the broader transition to summer gasoline begins,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in this week’s GasBuddy blog.

“However, supply-side dynamics could temper that seasonal pressure. If OPEC+ proceeds with resuming production increases following its first-quarter pause, additional barrels could cap crude oil’s upside and limit the magnitude of the spring rally at the pump. That said, geopolitical tensions — particularly between the U.S. and Iran — remain an unpredictable variable, injecting risk into the outlook and leaving prices vulnerable to sudden shifts.”

Oil markets await clarity

DeHaan says crude oil prices were largely range-bound over the past week as traders monitored nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran. Early Monday trading showed West Texas Intermediate crude up nine cents at $62.98 per barrel, slightly below last Monday’s $63.58 opening. Brent crude also rose nine cents to $67.84 per barrel, down from $68.07 a week earlier.

Oil prices have found support from relatively modest inventory builds so far this year. At the same time, expectations of rising output from OPEC+ and non-OPEC producers are limiting further gains.

According to the Energy Information Administration’s Weekly Petroleum Status Report for the week ending February 6, 2026, U.S. crude oil inventories rose by 8.5 million barrels and sit about 3% below the seasonal average. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve remained unchanged at 415.2 million barrels.

Plenty of supply

Gasoline inventories increased by 1.2 million barrels and are about 4% above the five-year seasonal average. Distillate inventories, which include diesel, fell by 2.7 million barrels and are roughly 4% below the five-year average.

Refinery utilization slipped one percentage point to 89.4%, while implied gasoline demand — a proxy for retail consumption — rose by 147,000 barrels per day to 8.3 million barrels per day. The decline in refinery runs, combined with the seasonal shift toward summer-blend gasoline, could add upward pressure to pump prices in the weeks ahead.

What drivers are paying

The most common price motorists encountered last week was $2.79 per gallon, up 20 cents from the prior week. Other frequently reported prices included $2.89, $2.69, $2.59, and $2.99 per gallon.

The median U.S. gas price stands at $2.77 per gallon, about 10 cents lower than the national average. Prices vary widely: the top 10% of stations average $4.25 per gallon, while the bottom 10% average $2.28.

Oklahoma has the nation’s lowest statewide average at $2.25 per gallon, followed by Arkansas and Louisiana at $2.43. California continues to post the highest average at $4.50 per gallon, with Hawaii at $4.33 and Washington at $4.07.

Among weekly movers, Michigan saw the largest jump, with prices rising 12.1 cents. Oregon was up 10.1 cents. Meanwhile, Iowa (-9.3 cents), Utah (-8.5 cents), and New Mexico (-8.1 cents) posted the biggest declines.