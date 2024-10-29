More than 20,000 motorcyclists would still be alive if they had worn helmets

A new study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) found that over 20,000 motorcyclists in the U.S. could have survived crashes since the mid-1970s if stronger helmet laws had been in place.

If every state had required all riders to wear helmets from 1976 to 2022, an estimated 22,058 lives could have been saved, representing 11% of all motorcycle fatalities in that period.

“Requiring all riders to wear helmets is a commonsense rule not that different from requiring people in cars to buckle up,” said IIHS President David Harkey. “We have an obligation to protect everyone on our roadways through smart policy.”

Currently, only 17 states and Washington D.C. have laws requiring helmets for all riders, but more than 6,000 motorcyclists were killed in crashes each year in 2021 and 2022. Expanding helmet laws could reduce the death toll by 10%. Additional safety measures like improved crash detection technology and mandatory antilock brakes are also recommended.

A "critical" need

IIHS experts argue that helmets are critical for preventing death and brain injuries. While some motorcyclists oppose mandatory helmet laws, the potential to save hundreds of lives each year makes it a vital safety measure. The report also shows that helmet use is much higher in states with universal helmet laws, often 2-3 times more than states without such laws.

States like California have prevented thousands of deaths since implementing universal helmet laws in 1992, but other states like Texas and Florida continue to see higher fatalities due to unhelmeted riders.

“Wearing a helmet is one of the biggest things riders can do to protect themselves from death and traumatic brain injury,” said Eric Teoh, IIHS director of statistical services and the author of the paper. “We understand that requiring helmets for all riders everywhere would be unpopular with some motorcyclists, but this could save hundreds of lives each year. Those aren’t just numbers. They’re friends, parents and children.”

The first all-rider helmet laws took effect in 1967, after the National Highway Safety Act made them a prerequisite for certain highway safety and construction funds. By July 1975, 47 states and the District of Columbia had such laws on the books.

In the years since the funding restriction was removed in 1976, however, most states have weakened their helmet laws to be applicable only to riders under 18 or 21 years old or repealed them altogether. This trend has persisted even as seat belt laws have become more stringent.

“Requiring every rider to wear a helmet is a simple change that could have a dramatic and immediate effect on fatality rates,” Harkey said. “With 6,000 riders dying every year, it’s unconscionable that we haven’t already made these laws universal.”

Laws vary from state to state

Motorcycle helmet laws vary from state to state in the United States. There are three main types of laws:

Universal Helmet Laws: These states require all motorcyclists to wear helmets, regardless of age or experience.

Partial Helmet Laws: These states typically require helmets for younger riders (under 18 or 21) or those with learner's permits.

No Helmet Law: Some states have no mandatory helmet law for most riders.

It's important to know that even in states without universal helmet laws, there may be other requirements like eye protection.

Why are there different laws?

There are varying opinions on mandatory helmet laws. Some, like the IIHS, argue that helmets save lives and reduce the severity of injuries, while others believe adults should have the freedom to choose whether or not to wear a helmet.

What are the benefits of wearing a helmet?

Helmets are crucial safety equipment for motorcyclists. They can significantly reduce the risk of head injuries and fatalities in the event of an accident.

Where can I find specific information about my state's laws?

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) provides a detailed table of motorcycle helmet laws by state: Motorcycle helmet use laws - IIHS

You can also check your state's Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) website for the most up-to-date information.