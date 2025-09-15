Huge car dealership chain collapses, leaving borrowers, banks and investors facing losses

Dallas-based Tricolor Holdings, once the nation’s seventh-largest independent used car chain, has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

The company specialized in selling cars to customers with poor or no credit, often at interest rates above 20%.

Its collapse leaves borrowers, banks, and investors facing heavy financial losses amid rising national auto loan debt.

The doors of one of America’s biggest independent used car chains have suddenly closed, leaving banks and borrowers tangled in the fallout. Dallas-based Tricolor Holdings, once the seventh-largest used car dealer in the country, has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy—a liquidation move that signals the end of its business.

For years, Tricolor carved out a niche selling refurbished vehicles to customers with poor or no credit, focusing largely on Hispanic communities in Texas, Arizona, and California. The company leaned heavily on subprime lending, issuing loans with interest rates often exceeding 20%—more than double the national average for used car loans. That strategy opened doors for families otherwise shut out of the auto market, but it also left many struggling to keep up with payments.

In 2023 alone, Tricolor issued more than $1 billion in auto loans, many tied to undocumented immigrants, according to bond rating reports. As defaults mounted, the company’s risky but once-profitable model began to unravel. Borrowers unable to meet high monthly payments frequently returned vehicles or fell into default, leaving the lender exposed to mounting losses.

Troubles grew recently

Signs of trouble accelerated in recent weeks. Tricolor furloughed staff, shut down its website, and executives quietly erased their LinkedIn profiles. Bankruptcy filings this week confirmed what many insiders already suspected: the company’s collapse was imminent.

The damage stretches far beyond used car lots in the Southwest. JPMorgan Chase, Barclays, and Fifth Third Bancorp are among the major banks facing exposure to Tricolor’s debt. Fifth Third alone disclosed a $200 million hit tied to what it called “alleged external fraudulent activity,” adding that it is cooperating with law enforcement.

The timing could hardly be worse. With the average new car now costing nearly $50,000—about $11,000 more than in 2019—American households are straining under record-high auto loan payments. National auto loan debt reached $1.66 trillion last year, surpassing student loan totals and trailing only mortgages as the country’s heaviest consumer liability. More than 5% of borrowers are now delinquent, the highest rate in years.

What began as a lifeline for thousands of families in Hispanic and immigrant communities has now grown into a financial crisis that could ripple through Wall Street. Tricolor’s downfall underscores the fragility of subprime lending in an era of inflation, high interest rates, and ballooning consumer debt.

It's part of a larger picture

Tricolor's troubles aren't unique and illustrate a growing but disturbing trend: Consumers are struggling with both car payments and credit card debt, with delinquency rates elevated compared to recent years.

For credit cards, the 90-day delinquency rate showed quarter-over-quarter growth of 2.1% between the first quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025, though this represents a slowdown from the 3.6% growth rate seen in the prior period. The trend of rising credit card delinquencies has been ongoing for several years.

The auto loan situation is particularly concerning. Americans are behind on car payments at a record level, with subprime borrowers especially struggling. Even prime borrowers are experiencing increased difficulties, with 60-day delinquencies rising to 0.39% in January 2025, up from 0.35% in January 2024, according to the St. Louis Fed.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's recent reports consistently highlight that delinquency transition rates remain elevated for both auto loans and credit cards, indicating this is an ongoing trend rather than a temporary spike.

However, there are some signs that the pace of deterioration may be moderating. TransUnion's 2025 forecast projects a slowdown in growth for both credit card balance increases and delinquency gains by the end of 2025, suggesting the worst of the increases may be behind us, though delinquency levels remain elevated overall.

The combination of high interest rates, inflation pressures on household budgets, and increased borrowing costs appears to be putting significant strain on consumer finances across both secured (auto) and unsecured (credit card) debt categories.