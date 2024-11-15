These 23 vehicles are most likely to be in a fatal accident

With constant testing by groups such as the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), cars and trucks are safer than they once were. But some makes and models tend to be in more serious accidents.

A new study by automotive marketplace iSeeCars.com has highlighted the most dangerous vehicles on American roads, revealing alarming statistics about fatal accident rates.

The analysis, based on data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS), examined model year 2018-2022 cars involved in crashes resulting in at least one occupant fatality. The findings indicate a troubling trend in automotive safety, despite technological advancements.

The Hyundai Venue emerges as the vehicle with the highest fatal accident rate, leading a list of the top five most dangerous cars, which also includes the Chevrolet Corvette, Mitsubishi Mirage, Porsche 911, and Honda CR-V Hybrid. These models have fatal accident rates nearly five times higher than the average vehicle, underscoring significant safety concerns.

Notably, two Tesla models, the Model Y and Model S, are also listed among the most dangerous cars, despite Tesla's reputation for advanced driver-assist technology. Tesla further stands out with the highest fatal accident rate by brand, followed by Kia, Buick, Dodge, and Hyundai. This raises questions about the effectiveness of safety technologies in mitigating risks associated with these vehicles.

Is distracted driving a factor?

“New cars are safer than they’ve ever been,” said Karl Brauer, iSeeCars’ executive analyst. “Between advanced chassis design, driver assist technology, and an array of airbags surrounding the driver, today’s car models provide excellent occupant protection. But these safety features are being countered by distracted driving and higher rates of speed, leading to rising accident and death rates in recent years.”

The study also highlights the vulnerability of compact and subcompact cars, which have the highest rate of fatal accidents by size, at 3.6 fatal accidents per billion miles. In contrast, full-size models boast the lowest fatality rates by size, at 2.0 fatal accidents per billion miles, suggesting that vehicle size plays a crucial role in occupant safety.

Brauer said the findings underscore the need for continued emphasis on road safety and the development of more effective strategies to reduce fatalities. As automotive safety technology advances, addressing human factors such as distracted driving and speeding remains critical to enhancing safety on U.S. roads.

“Most of these vehicles received excellent safety ratings, performing well in crash tests at the IIHS and NHTSA, so it’s not a vehicle design issue,” said Brauer. “The models on this list likely reflect a combination of driver behavior and driving conditions, leading to increased crashes and fatalities.”