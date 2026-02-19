Vehicle dependability slipped again in the latest J.D. Power study

Vehicle problems after three years of ownership rose to 204 problems per 100 vehicles (PP100), the highest level since the study’s 2022 redesign.

Infotainment systems and mobile phone integration issues remain the biggest trouble spots, with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity topping the list for a third straight year.

Premium vehicles saw a sharp increase in reported problems, widening the dependability gap with mass market brands.

Americans are keeping their vehicles longer, meaning dependability is a very important factor in the choice of a make and model. Unfortunately, long-term vehicle dependability has slipped again, as software glitches and technology frustrations weigh heavily on owners, according to the newly released J.D. Power 2026 U.S. Vehicle Dependability StudySM (VDS).

The study, which measures problems experienced by original owners of three-year-old vehicles, found an industry average of 204 problems per 100 vehicles (PP100), up two points from 2025.

In the VDS, a lower score indicates higher quality. This year’s tally marks the highest problem level recorded since J.D. Power redesigned the study in 2022 and continues a three-year trend of declining dependability.

Technology troubles dominate

Infotainment systems remain the most problematic category, with 56.7 PP100, followed by vehicle exterior issues at 27.5 PP100. Mobile phone integration problems account for four of the top five industry complaints, underscoring how central smartphone connectivity has become to the driving experience.

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity issues top the list for the third consecutive year at 8.9 PP100. Other frequent trouble spots include built-in Bluetooth systems (5.5 PP100), wireless charging pads (5.1 PP100), and automaker mobile app connectivity (4.7 PP100). Together, these issues account for 24.2 PP100—nearly half of all infotainment-related complaints.

“As owners hold onto their vehicles longer, the long-term ownership experience matters more than ever,” said Jason Norton, director of auto benchmarking at J.D. Power.

He noted that while over-the-air software updates and new technologies are designed to improve vehicles over time, many owners report little benefit after updates are installed. Norton said clearer communication and better owner education could help automakers ensure customers understand the intended improvements.

OTA updates offer limited relief

Software updates are now a routine part of vehicle ownership, with 40% of owners reporting they received at least one update in the past year. However, only 27% said the update improved their vehicle, while 58% noticed no meaningful change.

More than 63% of updates were delivered over the air (OTA). Vehicles receiving OTA updates saw a nearly 14% increase in reported problems this year, equal to 2.5 PP100, suggesting that software fixes may not always translate into improved owner satisfaction.

After two years of relative stability, the premium segment saw a significant increase in problems, rising eight PP100 to 217. That’s the highest level for premium vehicles since the study’s redesign. The performance gap between premium and mass market brands widened to 17 PP100, with premium brands underperforming in seven of nine categories.

Premium vehicles lagged most notably in features, controls and displays, as well as driving experience. Only powertrain and seat-related issues were less problematic among premium brands.

Electrified vehicles show higher problem counts

Electrified vehicles continue to present more long-term challenges than their gas-powered counterparts.

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) recorded the highest problem rate of any powertrain type at 281 PP100, a year-over-year increase of 39 PP100. Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and hybrids also saw increases, both rising 14 PP100 to 237 and 213 PP100, respectively.

In contrast, gas-powered vehicles improved slightly, dropping two PP100 to 198, making them the least problematic powertrain type in the study.

Among premium brands, Lexus ranked highest in dependability for the fourth consecutive year with a score of 151 PP100. Cadillac (175 PP100) placed second, followed by Porsche (182 PP100).

In the mass market segment, Buick led for the second straight year at 160 PP100. MINI ranked second at 168 PP100, and Chevrolet placed third at 178 PP100.

Toyota Motor Corporation earned the most model-level awards, with eight vehicles recognized, including the top overall model, the Lexus IS. Other award winners include the Lexus UX, Lexus GX, Toyota Corolla, Toyota Camry, Toyota Tacoma, Toyota Sienna, and Toyota 4Runner. General Motors received four model-level awards for the Buick Enclave, Cadillac XT6, Chevrolet Equinox, and Chevrolet Tahoe.