Automakers may be loading vehicles with ‘useless’ technology

In recent years, in-dash technology has become nearly as important to car buyers as fuel economy. Bluetooth technology was a huge breakthrough, connecting smartphones with the vehicle’s infotainment system.

But automakers may have overdone it. The latest J.D. Power U.S. Tech Experience Index Study shows that many drivers are becoming overwhelmed with “technology features that don’t solve a problem, don’t work, are difficult to use, or are just too limited in functionality.”

However, consumers do like some of the new technology features added to vehicles. The study found that new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based technologies, like smart climate control, have quickly won popularity with owners who have used them.

Other improvements? Not so much. J.D. Power says recognition technologies such as facial recognition, fingerprint readers and interior gesture controls fall out of favor as they “unsuccessfully try to solve a problem that owners didn’t know they had.”



Some vehicle owners say that interior gesture controls can be problematic, racking up 43.4 problems per 100 vehicles. Many owners told the researchers that this technology lacks functionality.

It begs the question: why are automakers spending millions of dollars to put them in vehicles, contributing to the steady increase in sticker prices? Then again, maybe that’s the reason.

Key takeaways

“A strong advanced tech strategy is crucial for all vehicle manufacturers, and many innovative technologies are answering customer needs,” said Kathleen Rizk, senior director of user experience benchmarking and technology at J.D. Power.

“At the same time, this year’s study makes it clear that owners find some technologies of little use and/or are continually annoying.”

According to the study, drivers are not bowled over by advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Features that directly address specific concerns, such as visual blind spots while backing up are mostly appreciated. But, most other assistance technology draws a yawn from most vehicle owners.

Genesis ranks highest overall and highest among premium brands for innovation for a fourth consecutive year, with a score of 584 (on a 1,000-point scale). In the premium segment, Lexus (535) ranks second and BMW (528) ranks third.

Hyundai ranks highest among mass-market brands for innovation for a fifth consecutive year, with a score of 518. Kia (499) ranks second and GMC (439) ranks third.