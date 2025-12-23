Gas prices hit their lowest level since March

The nation’s average price of gasoline has fallen 5.7 cents over the last week and stands at $2.79 per gallon, according to GasBuddy® data compiled from more than 12 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average is down 26.4 cents from a month ago and is 21.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.3 cents in the last week and stands at $3.575 per gallon.

Ho ho ho! Americans hitting the road for the holidays are getting a significant gift in the form of falling fuel prices. The average price of regular fell for a fourth straight week.

According to GasBuddy, market conditions remain favorable for motorists, with ample oil supplies and strong refinery output keeping downward pressure on prices across much of the country.

“For a fourth straight week, the national average price of gasoline has declined, as conditions remain ripe for some of the lowest seasonal gas prices in five years,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in the GasBuddy blog.

He noted that rising oil production in the U.S., Canada, and among OPEC+ members, combined with refineries operating near peak seasonal levels, has helped suppress prices. In some of the nation’s least expensive states, more than 125 stations are now offering gasoline for under $2 per gallon.

Even diesel prices have dipped

While gasoline prices have continued to trend lower, diesel has also provided modest relief for consumers and businesses, though it remains more expensive than a year ago due to tighter inventories.

Oil markets, however, have shown renewed volatility. Prices drifted lower early last week before rebounding amid escalating tensions between the United States and Venezuela. Actions by the U.S. government to block crude carriers from Venezuela have slowed exports from the South American nation, raising concerns about potential supply disruptions.

Venezuela holds the world’s largest proven oil reserves but has struggled with years of corruption and deteriorating infrastructure, leading to a sharp decline in production. As a result, any additional disruption to exports can have outsized effects on market sentiment.

Early this week, West Texas Intermediate crude rose to $57.95 per barrel and Brent crude climbed to $61.91 per barrel, both higher than levels seen at the start of last week. Analysts say markets are beginning to factor in the risk of tighter global supplies.

Supplies remain ample for now

Despite geopolitical uncertainty, U.S. fuel supplies remain relatively healthy. The Energy Information Administration’s latest Weekly Petroleum Status Report showed crude oil inventories declined by 1.3 million barrels but are still only about 4% below seasonal averages.

Gasoline inventories rose by nearly 5 million barrels and remain close to typical levels for this time of year, while distillate supplies, which include diesel, are tighter but improving.

Refineries are running at nearly 95% capacity, one of the strongest seasonal rates in years, helping ensure steady fuel availability. Gasoline demand also increased notably last week, signaling continued consumer activity even as prices fall.

What drivers are paying

Across the country, the most common price motorists are encountering at the pump is $2.69 per gallon, with the median price matching that level. The gap between the cheapest and most expensive stations remains wide: the bottom 10% of stations average $2.19 per gallon, while the top 10% average just over $4.

Regional differences are pronounced. Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Colorado currently boast the lowest average gas prices, while Hawaii, California, and Washington remain the most expensive. Several Midwestern and Western states posted the steepest weekly declines, led by Ohio and Washington.

Diesel prices show a similar pattern, with Oklahoma, Colorado, and Texas among the least expensive states, and Hawaii and California at the top of the price range.