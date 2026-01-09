These models were the most popular used cars in 2025

The Ford F-150 remains America’s best-selling used vehicle, but its dominance is slowly shrinking as SUVs and midsize trucks gain ground.

Full-size pickups still rule the used market nationally, yet the Chevrolet Equinox has emerged as the most popular non-truck used vehicle.

Electric vehicles are becoming a bigger part of the used market, led by the Tesla Model 3 as the top-selling used EV.

If you’re shopping for a used car at the start of 2026, chances are you’re looking at the same models millions of other buyers prefer. According to a new iSeeCars study analyzing more than 9 million used vehicle sales from the 2020–2025 model years, America’s used-car tastes remain remarkably stable — though subtle cracks are beginning to show in long-standing trends.

At the top of the list is a familiar name. The Ford F-150 continues its decades-long run as the best-selling used vehicle in the U.S., followed closely by the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and Ram 1500. Together, these three full-size pickups once again dominate the used market.

But while trucks still reign, their grip is loosening.

“If you like stability in your rankings, 2025’s list of most popular used cars will make you happy,” said Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars. “The rankings show minimal variations from 2024, though the dominance of full-size trucks is shrinking.”

Trucks still lead, but SUVs are catching up

The “big three” pickups hold the top spots nationally, but the Chevrolet Equinox has solidified its position as the best-selling used vehicle that isn’t a truck, ranking fourth overall. Compact SUVs like the Equinox and Nissan Rogue are benefiting from a sweet spot of practicality, fuel efficiency, and affordability — qualities that matter more as vehicle prices remain high.

In fact, SUVs now challenge trucks in many regions, especially urban areas where maneuverability and parking matter more than towing capacity.

One of the biggest surprises in the 2025 rankings is the Chevrolet Malibu, which jumped 21 spots to become the eighth most popular used vehicle in America. The surge likely reflects thousands of Malibus entering the used market after Chevrolet cancelled the model and rental fleets sold off their inventory.

Sedans may no longer dominate new-car showrooms, but models like the Toyota Camry, Toyota Corolla, Honda Civic, and Malibu still attract loyal used-car buyers looking for lower prices and better fuel economy.

Used EVs are gaining momentum

Electric vehicles are also carving out a bigger share of the used market, even as automakers report big losses from the sector. The Tesla Model 3 is the clear leader, accounting for nearly one in five used EV sales, even though it doesn’t crack the overall top 20 list of used vehicles.

Other EVs are gaining traction as well, including the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Volkswagen ID.4, as more vehicles come off lease and enter the used market.

What this means for used car shoppers

For consumers, the takeaway is encouraging. A steady used-car market means predictable pricing and plenty of inventory, especially for popular trucks and SUVs.

At the same time, growing competition from SUVs, midsize trucks, and EVs gives buyers more choices than ever.

Looking ahead to 2026 and beyond, iSeeCars said it expects used-car demand to remain strong as new-vehicle prices stay high.