US will sell up to 50 million barrels of Venezuelan oil

White House says the United States will receive 30 million to 50 million barrels of Venezuelan oil at market price, with proceeds managed by the U.S. administration.

The move follows U.S. military action in Venezuela and a shift in U.S.–Venezuela energy policy amid long-standing sanctions.

Global oil markets reacted with lower crude prices as traders digested the news and its potential impact on supply.



The White House has revealed that Venezuela will provide the United States with 30 million to 50 million barrels of crude oil at market price, a decision that could subtly reshape U.S. supply dynamics and influence energy prices.

President Trump said the oil — currently valued at up to roughly $3 billion based on prevailing crude prices — would be shipped directly to U.S. ports, sold at prevailing market rates, and the proceeds managed by his administration to benefit American and Venezuelan citizens alike.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of escalating U.S. involvement in Venezuela, including recent military operations that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by U.S. forces. White House officials have framed the oil arrangement as part of broader efforts to stabilize and eventually expand Venezuela’s underperforming oil sector, even as critics deem the U.S. intervention controversial.

Market reaction and energy price impact

Global oil markets responded swiftly. Key benchmarks such as West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude saw price declines of more than 2 percent in early trading following the announcement, reflecting investor anticipation of increased supply. Brent crude also edged lower as traders weighed the implications of added Venezuelan barrels entering U.S. channels.

Energy analysts say the effect on consumer energy prices — including gasoline and heating fuel — could be modest but noticeable in the short term:

Supply cushion: Adding up to 50 million barrels of imported crude increases available supply, which — all else equal — can exert downward pressure on oil prices or at least soften price spikes during market stress.

Refinery feedstock: U.S. refiners often blend heavy Venezuelan crude into fuel blends; more supply could ease margins for these refiners, potentially translating into steadier retail fuel costs.

Market signaling: Even the expectation of increased supply tends to cool speculative price jumps in futures markets, supporting price stability.

Not likely to affect gas prices much

However, experts caution that the amount — roughly two to three days’ worth of U.S. crude consumption — is not large enough on its own to dramatically lower pump prices nationwide. Broader price effects will depend on overall global supply trends, OPEC+ output decisions, and geopolitical developments.

For years, U.S. policy toward Venezuelan oil had been shaped by sanctions aimed at pressuring the Maduro government. Venezuela, long an OPEC member with some of the world’s largest proven oil reserves, saw its production plummet due to economic mismanagement and embargoes. The new White House approach represents a sharp break from previous restrictions, even as the political and legal ramifications remain contentious internationally.

The White House has also indicated plans to involve U.S. energy companies in rehabilitating Venezuela’s oil infrastructure, though decades of underinvestment and crumbling facilities mean large-scale production increases will require time and capital.

What happens next

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright has been tasked with implementing the oil transfer plan, and the White House is expected to host energy industry leaders later this week to discuss long-term strategy.

Whether this marks a temporary tactical adjustment or the start of a deeper U.S. energy engagement in Venezuelan crude markets remains to be seen, but early market signals suggest the announcement has already had a calming effect on prices.