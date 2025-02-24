Write a review
Car Safety and Recalls

The topic of automotive safety and recalls is centered on the rising number of traffic deaths, the dangers posed by larger vehicles like SUVs and trucks, and the specific issues related to electric vehicles (EVs). It covers a wide range of concerns including vehicle design flaws, safety features like automatic emergency braking and helmet laws for motorcyclists, and the increasing trend of unrepaired recalled vehicles being sold to consumers. Recent reports highlight the need for better vehicle design and road safety measures, especially for vulnerable road users like pedestrians and cyclists. The content also addresses specific vehicle recalls, such as those affecting Tesla and other EVs, and the role of legislation in either protecting or potentially endangering consumers.

Highway safety agency cuts 4% of its staff

Tesla investigations continue despite Elon Musk's role in staff cutbacks, NHTSA says

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has laid off 4% of its staff as part of a government-wide reduction of probationary employees, a spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

The agency, responsible for automotive safety regulations, said the layoffs were part of broader changes but insisted that critical positions remain intact to continue its mission of saving lives and enforcing road safety laws.

NHTSA said it is still larger than before. Under President ...

