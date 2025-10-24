GM unveils "eyes-off" driving in 2028 while phasing out Apple CarPlay

"Eyes-off" driving coming to some models in the next few years

No more Apple Carplay or Android Auto - replaced by Google Gemini AI

GM claims its system is superior to competitors

General Motors says its future models will be a step ahead of Tesla and other supposedly self-driving cars, claiming that added onboard intelligence will add true "eyes-off" driving and "conversational AI," cars that not only drive themselves but understand and adapt to their drivers.

In 2028, GM said, it plans to debut its first eyes-off driving capability on the Cadillac Escalade IQ, starting with highway driving. When the feature is active, turquoise lighting across the dashboard and exterior mirrors will indicate that it’s safe for the driver to relax — even to read or message — while the vehicle takes control.

Unlike systems that rely solely on cameras, GM’s design incorporates lidar, radar, and cameras in a redundant setup known as sensor fusion, the company said. The combination builds a detailed perception layer, while real-world driving data and simulation testing ensure the system performs reliably even in rare or hazardous conditions.

GM said the next-generation system builds on the foundation of Super Cruise, GM’s existing hands-free technology, which it said has logged more than 700 million miles without a crash attributed to the system since its 2017 launch. The automaker is also integrating Cruise, its autonomous-vehicle subsidiary, whose AI models are trained on five million driverless miles and backed by a robust simulation framework.

Conversational AI hits the road

Starting next year, GM vehicles will incorporate Google’s Gemini AI, enabling natural, voice-driven interactions inside the cabin. Drivers will be able to compose messages, plan routes, or locate a charging stop near a favorite café — all through seamless conversation.

In the future, GM plans to introduce its own custom-built AI assistant, integrated with the car’s intelligence and the driver’s personal preferences. Linked through OnStar, the system will deliver tailored insights, from maintenance alerts and route optimization to preconditioning the vehicle before a morning commute.

With driver permission, the AI can even explain features, detect issues early, or suggest dinner spots based on prior trips — bringing a personal touch to connected mobility.

But no more Apple CarPlay or Android Auto

GM has confirmed that its future vehicles will not support Apple CarPlay (and similarly Android Auto) as smartphone-projection platforms.

Here are the details & implications:

What this means for you

How GM’s eyes-off driving compares with other systems

Feature GM’s upcoming eyes-off system Competitor example: Tesla Full Self-Driving (FSD) Competitor example: Mercedes‑Benz Drive Pilot Activation cue Turquoise lighting on dashboard and exterior mirrors signals system is active. No special exterior lighting cue; driver still expected to supervise. Visual/alert cues, but still “hands-on/eyes-on” in many jurisdictions. Sensor redundancy Uses lidar + radar + cameras for perception + simulation & real-world data. (GM emphasises “sensor fusion” support) Tesla primarily uses cameras + radar (though Tesla has reduced radar in recent models) Varies by model; some use cameras + radar/ultrasonic, some with lidar in testing. Current track-record Builds on GM’s Super Cruise: 23 models, 700 million+ hands-free miles with zero crash attributed to system. Tesla FSD Beta has logged many miles, but has had regulatory scrutiny / accidents with system. Drive Pilot has gained regulatory approval in some markets (e.g., Germany) for limited conditions. Operational domain Highway first (2028 rollout on Cadillac Escalade IQ) — “eyes-off” when system active. FSD aims for city + highway but currently still requires driver monitoring. Drive Pilot often limited to certain highways or specific regions; still driver required. Market positioning GM emphasizes “trusted and scalable eyes-off driving” as a path toward personal autonomy. Tesla positions toward full autonomy, though legal/regulatory/regime limitations exist. Mercedes positions toward Level 3 autonomy in defined conditions. Key difference Explicit “eyes-off” cue lighting; emphasises redundant sensors and simulation testing. Emphasis on large fleet data from existing cars; cameras + AI vision-first. Emphasis on regulatory-level approval and defined conditions.

Summary takeaway: GM’s system differentiates by placing a strong emphasis on built-in redundancy (lidar + radar + cameras), clear driver-status cues (turquoise lights), and a phased introduction (highways first) leveraging its Super Cruise base. Many competitors are further along in certain domains (city/autonomous) but may rely less on sensor redundancy or have less defined “eyes-off” cues at scale.