Thanksgiving holiday motorists are finding relief at the gas pump

A record number of Americans could be on the road this Thanksgiving holiday and will enjoy some of the lowest gas prices of the year - Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

The statewide average gas price is below $3 a gallon in 32 states

AAA predicts a record number of Thanksgiving holiday travelers and most will encounter some of the lower gasoline prices of the year.

According to AAA, the national average price of regular gas is $3.07 a gallon, compared to $3.25 at this time last year. The average price of the mid-grade blend is $3.55 a gallon and the average price of premium is $3.90 a gallon. 

In many states, the average price of regular is well below $3 a gallon. GasBuddy reports gasoline prices have declined for six straight weeks. It puts the national average price even lower – at $3.01 a gallon.

“Ahead of Thanksgiving, motorists continue to be teased by the prospect of a $2.99 per gallon national average, a level now seen in 32 states. But for the last few weeks, the stars just haven’t quite aligned,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. 

“Last week, Russia’s threats after Ukraine used long-range U.S. missiles pushed oil prices back above $70 per barrel.”

But De Haan says some gas station promotions ahead of Thanksgiving have helped lower prices at the pump again, even as oil remains elevated. 

"For now, we’re just pennies away from the national average falling to $2.99, but for a third year, we may again fall short," he said. "As Americans prepare to hit the road for Thanksgiving, we’re seeing the lowest national average price of gasoline since 2021, with a far better economic picture than when gas prices were last this low.”

