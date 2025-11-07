More drivers are using AI for car repairs – and it’s working

Half of truck owners have turned to AI for repairs

64% of drivers who used AI for car repairs say it worked — sometimes after a few tries

Nearly 1 in 10 Americans saved more than $1,000 by skipping the mechanic and trusting a chatbot



Working on your own ride has always been a source of pride — and let’s face it, it’s a great way to save money. But a new kind of tool is rolling into garages across the country: artificial intelligence.

Instead of flipping through manuals or scouring car forums for answers, drivers who work on their cars are now asking AI chatbots for help diagnosing issues and fixing their vehicles.

To find out how widespread this trend has become, American Trucks surveyed 1,000 vehicle owners about their experience using AI for car repairs. The results were surprising.

More than half (56%) of DIY vehicle owners say they’ve used AI chatbots for help with repairs or maintenance. The most common requests? Troubleshooting dashboard lights and error codes (30%), followed by routine maintenance (29%) like oil changes or air filter replacements.

Younger generations are most likely to use AI in the garage. Nearly half of Gen Z (49%) and millennials (47%) have turned to AI for car help, compared to 44% of Gen X and 30% of baby boomers.

When it comes to platforms, 43% of drivers say they’ve used ChatGPT specifically for help installing parts or performing repairs.

Electric and hybrid vehicle owners are slightly more likely to use AI tools (52% and 51%, respectively), but half of pickup truck drivers are also giving it a try — showing that AI assistance is reaching everyone from Tesla tinkerers to backyard mechanics.

But does it work?

For most drivers, the results have been surprisingly good. Nearly two-thirds (64%) of those who used AI say it led to a successful repair — about one-third (31%) on the first try, and another 33% after a few more attempts.

Still, AI isn’t perfect. Seventeen percent of users said the chatbot’s advice failed entirely, forcing them to seek other help. When that happened, most people called a mechanic (34%) or turned to YouTube and online forums (27%). A smaller group asked friends or family (19%), and a few (4%) simply gave up on the fix.

Success stories

For many, the payoff has been worth it. Half of drivers (50%) said using AI saved them time on repairs, and nearly one in four (23%) said it saved them a lot of time.

Financially, the average savings came to $115 per repair compared to visiting a mechanic. Some savings were even bigger — 8% of respondents saved more than $1,000 by turning to AI instead of a shop.

Tesla owners were the most likely to use AI tools, saving $79 per repair on average. However, Audi drivers reported the biggest savings at $200, followed by BMW ($162), Mercedes-Benz ($161), Dodge ($153), and Lexus ($152) owners.

AI isn’t replacing mechanics — yet. However, it’s becoming a powerful companion for DIY car owners, helping them diagnose problems more quickly, save money, and feel more confident taking repairs into their own hands.