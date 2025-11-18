Amazon Autos adds Ford to its used car line-up

Customers can now browse, finance, purchase, and schedule pickup for thousands of certified pre-owned Ford vehicles directly through Amazon Autos, with all vehicles backed by Ford Blue Advantage warranties.

Ford offers three certification levels—Gold, EV, and Blue—each with varying inspection standards and warranty coverage, plus roadside assistance for added peace of mind.

Amazon Autos streamlines the car-buying process by connecting shoppers with local Ford dealers, offering transparent pricing, vehicle history, and flexible financing options, all within a 75-mile radius.

Amazon Autos now has another source of used car inventory for buyers who prefer to shop online. The site has added certified pre-owned Ford vehicles to its line-up.

Amazon said the partnership allows customers to browse, finance, purchase, and schedule pickup for thousands of Ford CPO models from their local dealer, all within Amazon’s digital platform.

Ford’s certification program offers three tiers: Gold, EV, and Blue. Gold Certified vehicles undergo a 172-point inspection and come with a 12-month/12,000-mile limited warranty covering more than 1,000 components.

EV Certified vehicles receive a specialized 127-point inspection and a similar warranty, tailored for electric models. Blue Certified vehicles, which may include Ford and other brands, feature a 90-day/4,000-mile limited warranty. Each tier includes roadside assistance, giving buyers confidence in their purchase.

Amazon Autos connects customers with Ford dealers within a 75-mile radius, allowing shoppers to filter vehicles by make, model, year, and color. Every listing includes transparent, itemized pricing, vehicle history, and full specifications.

How it works

After selecting a vehicle, buyers can secure financing, begin paperwork, and schedule a convenient pickup time at their local dealer. The streamlined process frees up dealership time for personalized service during the final steps.

All Ford CPO vehicles sold through Amazon Autos are backed by Ford Blue Advantage, which includes a 14-day/1,000-mile money-back guarantee and comprehensive limited warranties covering key components like the engine, battery, transmission, and electrical system. Dealers may also offer extended service plans for additional coverage.

Amazon calls it a win-win situation: Ford dealers benefit from this new digital channel by reaching millions of Amazon customers while maintaining control over pricing, delivery, service, and customer relationships, while the site has a new source of vehicles for sale. The program is currently available in Los Angeles, Seattle, and Dallas, with plans to expand to more cities in the coming months.

“The addition of Ford certified pre-owned vehicles to Amazon Autos represents an exciting expansion of our store, giving customers access to thousands of quality vehicles backed by Ford's comprehensive inspection and warranty programs,” said Fan Jin, global leader of Amazon Autos. “By working with exceptional Ford dealers who share our commitment to customer service, we're creating a car buying experience that combines trusted vehicle certification with the convenience Amazon is known for.”

Robert Kaffl, executive director of Ford U.S. Sales and Dealer Relations, added, “Amazon Autos allows Ford Dealers to offer their certified pre-owned vehicles through Amazon’s accessible digital platform, while maintaining the benefits that customers enjoy from their relationships with our Ford Dealers. It’s about delivering the best of both worlds to our customers.”