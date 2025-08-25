Mitsubishi takes top honors in this week's National Auto Safety Recall Derby

🚨 Auto Safety Recall Derby — Week of 8/25/25
🔦 Highlight of the Week
Mitsubishi — Liftgate Gas Spring Corrosion
Units Affected:91,697 (largest recall this week)
Models: Outlander (2014–20), Outlander PHEV (2018–22)
Risk: Corroded liftgate gas springs may rupture or cause the liftgate to fall unexpectedly.
Remedy: Both gas springs will be replaced free of charge. Notices begin October 6, 2025.
Mercedes-Benz
⚠️ Loss of Steering Control from Loose Bolt
NHTSA ID Number: 25V533000
Manufacturer: Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC
Component(s): Steering
Units Affected: 3,749
Summary:
Improperly tightened steering coupling bolt could loosen from the steering rack, causing loss of steering control.
Remedy:
Dealers will tighten bolts free of charge. Notifications begin October 17, 2025. Contact MBUSA at 1-800-367-6372.
Models Affected (28): AMG EQE 53, AMG GLC 63 S E, AMG GLC43, EQE 350/500, GLC 300, GLC 350E, etc.
Chrysler Ram
⚠️ Incorrect Brake System Warning Light
NHTSA ID Number: 25V530000
Manufacturer: Chrysler (FCA US, LLC)
Component(s): Electrical System
Units Affected: 2,885
Summary:
Brake system warning light may display incorrectly, violating FMVSS 101.
Remedy:
Instrument panel cluster will be replaced free of charge. Notifications begin September 25, 2025. Contact Chrysler at 800-853-1403 (Recall No. 79C).
Models Affected (4): Ram 2500, 3500, 4500, 5500 (2026).
Chrysler Jeep
⚠️ TPMS Warning Light Failure
NHTSA ID Number: 25V527000
Manufacturer: Chrysler (FCA US, LLC)
Component(s): Tires
Units Affected: 78,989
Summary:
Pinched antenna cable may cause TPMS light not to illuminate, violating FMVSS 138.
Remedy:
Dealers will inspect and replace the cable free of charge. Notifications begin September 2, 2025. Contact FCA at 1-800-853-1403 (Recall No. 56C).
Models Affected (2): Jeep Wrangler (2024–25).
Volkswagen
⚠️ Loose Tie Rod Bolt — Steering Risk
NHTSA ID Number: 25V526000
Manufacturer: Volkswagen Group of America, Inc.
Component(s): Steering
Units Affected: 15
Summary:
Loose tie rod bolt on rear axle could cause loss of vehicle control.
Remedy:
Dealers will replace the bolt free of charge. Notifications begin October 10, 2025. Contact Volkswagen at 800-893-5298 (Recall No. 42E7).
Models Affected (1): Volkswagen Tiguan (2025).
Mitsubishi
⚠️ Liftgate Gas Spring Corrosion
NHTSA ID Number: 25V507000
Manufacturer: Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.
Component(s): Structure
Units Affected: 91,697
Summary:
Corroded gas spring cylinders may rupture or cause the liftgate to fall unexpectedly.
Remedy:
Both gas springs will be replaced free of charge. Notifications begin October 6, 2025. Contact MMNA at 1-888-648-7820 (Recall No. SR-25-002).
Models Affected (12): Outlander (2014–20), Outlander PHEV (2018–22).
✅ That wraps up this week’s Recall Roundup. To see if your car has been recalled, have your VIN number ready and go to the official National Highway Traffic Safety Agency site.