Mitsubishi takes top honors in this week's National Auto Safety Recall Derby

🚨 Auto Safety Recall Derby — Week of 8/25/25

🔦 Highlight of the Week

Units Affected: 91,697 (largest recall this week)

Models: Outlander (2014–20), Outlander PHEV (2018–22)

Risk: Corroded liftgate gas springs may rupture or cause the liftgate to fall unexpectedly.

Remedy: Both gas springs will be replaced free of charge. Notices begin October 6, 2025.

⚠️ Loss of Steering Control from Loose Bolt

NHTSA ID Number: 25V533000

Manufacturer: Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC

Component(s): Steering

Units Affected: 3,749

Summary:

Improperly tightened steering coupling bolt could loosen from the steering rack, causing loss of steering control.

Remedy:

Dealers will tighten bolts free of charge. Notifications begin October 17, 2025. Contact MBUSA at 1-800-367-6372.

Models Affected (28): AMG EQE 53, AMG GLC 63 S E, AMG GLC43, EQE 350/500, GLC 300, GLC 350E, etc.

⚠️ Incorrect Brake System Warning Light

NHTSA ID Number: 25V530000

Manufacturer: Chrysler (FCA US, LLC)

Component(s): Electrical System

Units Affected: 2,885

Summary:

Brake system warning light may display incorrectly, violating FMVSS 101.

Remedy:

Instrument panel cluster will be replaced free of charge. Notifications begin September 25, 2025. Contact Chrysler at 800-853-1403 (Recall No. 79C).

Models Affected (4): Ram 2500, 3500, 4500, 5500 (2026).

⚠️ TPMS Warning Light Failure

NHTSA ID Number: 25V527000

Manufacturer: Chrysler (FCA US, LLC)

Component(s): Tires

Units Affected: 78,989

Summary:

Pinched antenna cable may cause TPMS light not to illuminate, violating FMVSS 138.

Remedy:

Dealers will inspect and replace the cable free of charge. Notifications begin September 2, 2025. Contact FCA at 1-800-853-1403 (Recall No. 56C).

Models Affected (2): Jeep Wrangler (2024–25).

⚠️ Loose Tie Rod Bolt — Steering Risk

NHTSA ID Number: 25V526000

Manufacturer: Volkswagen Group of America, Inc.

Component(s): Steering

Units Affected: 15

Summary:

Loose tie rod bolt on rear axle could cause loss of vehicle control.

Remedy:

Dealers will replace the bolt free of charge. Notifications begin October 10, 2025. Contact Volkswagen at 800-893-5298 (Recall No. 42E7).

Models Affected (1): Volkswagen Tiguan (2025).

⚠️ Liftgate Gas Spring Corrosion

NHTSA ID Number: 25V507000

Manufacturer: Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Component(s): Structure

Units Affected: 91,697

Summary:

Corroded gas spring cylinders may rupture or cause the liftgate to fall unexpectedly.

Remedy:

Both gas springs will be replaced free of charge. Notifications begin October 6, 2025. Contact MMNA at 1-888-648-7820 (Recall No. SR-25-002).

Models Affected (12): Outlander (2014–20), Outlander PHEV (2018–22).

✅ That wraps up this week’s Recall Roundup. To see if your car has been recalled, have your VIN number ready and go to the official National Highway Traffic Safety Agency site.