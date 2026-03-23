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Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of March 23

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. Stay updated on the latest automotive recalls from NHTSA, including issues affecting various vehicle models and safety concerns.

Volkswagen, Mack, and Chrysler are part of this week's recalls

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Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V138

Issue: Loose transmission ground wire may cause fire

MakeModelModel Years
VOLKSWAGENJETTA2025–2026

Mack Trucks, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V139

Issue: ECU software error may cause unexpected vehicle movement (FMVSS 102)

MakeModelModel Years
MACKTERRAPRO (TE)2022–2027

Aluminum Trailer Company (ATC) — NHTSA Recall ID 26V140

Issue: Carbon monoxide may enter the passenger cabin

MakeModelModel Years
ATCPL7002023–2025
ATCPL7502024–2026

Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) — NHTSA Recall ID 26V141

Issue: Liftgate hinge cover may detach

MakeModelModel Years
JEEPWAGONEER S2024–2026

Gillig, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V142

Issue: Intake pipe may contact the fuel line

MakeModelModel Years
GILLIGLOW FLOOR2021–2026

BMW of North America, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V143

Issue: Loose bolts may damage seat belt webbing

MakeModelModel Years
ROLLS-ROYCECULLINAN2020–2026

Gillig, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V144

Issue: High voltage cable may overheat

MakeModelModel Years
GILLIGLOW FLOOR2023–2026

Nissan North America, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V145

Issue: Insufficiently welded front seat frames (FMVSS 207, 210)

MakeModelModel Years
NISSANKICKS2026
NISSANSENTRA2026

Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) — NHTSA Recall ID 26V146

Issue: Loose handlebar lock screw may detach and interfere with steering

MakeModelModel Years
HONDACL5002023–2025
HONDACMX3002023–2025
HONDACMX5002023–2025

Corp. Micro Bird, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V147

Issue: Wheelchair tie-down may not lock

MakeModelModel Years
MICRO BIRDG5 TRANSIT BUS2008–2026
MICRO BIRDMB II TRANSIT BUS2002–2015
MICRO BIRDT-SERIES TRANSIT BUS2015–2026

Micro Bird USA LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V148

Issue: Wheelchair tie-down may not lock

MakeModelModel Years
MICRO BIRDG5 TRANSIT BUS2026

Corp. Micro Bird, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V149

Issue: Wheelchair tie-down may not lock

MakeModelModel Years
MICRO BIRDG5 SCHOOL BUS2006–2026
MICRO BIRDMB II SCHOOL BUS2003–2026
MICRO BIRDT-SERIES SCHOOL BUS2015–2026

Altec Industries, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V150

Issue: Incorrect low tire pressure on certification label

MakeModelModel Years
ALTECAERIAL DEVICE2023–2026
ALTECDIGGER DERRICK2023–2026
ALTECPRESSURE DIGGER2023–2026
ALTECSERVICE BODY2023–2026
ALTECSPRAY TRUCK2023–2026

New Flyer of America, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V151

Issue: Software error may cause unintended acceleration or deceleration

MakeModelModel Years
NEW FLYERXE352021–2025
NEW FLYERXE402021–2026
NEW FLYERXE602023–2025
NEW FLYERXHE402023–2026
NEW FLYERXHE602024–2026

Ferrari North America, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V152

Issue: Reduced visibility from black tint on windows (FMVSS 205)

MakeModelModel Years
FERRARI12Cilindri2025–2026

Orange EV — NHTSA Recall ID 26V153

Issue: Training seat may fail (FMVSS 207, 210)

MakeModelModel Years
ORANGE EVE-TRIEVER2023–2025
ORANGE EVHUSK-E2023–2025
ORANGE EVT-SERIES ELECTRIC TRUCK2022–2023

Forest River, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V154

Issue: Incorrect number of belted seats on label (FMVSS 120)

MakeModelModel Years
FOREST RIVERENTOURAGE2025–2026

Ford Motor Company — NHTSA Recall ID 26V155

Issue: Unintended brake light illumination (FMVSS 108)

MakeModelModel Years
FORDF-532025–2026
FORDF-592025–2026

Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V156

Issue: Incorrect seating capacity on label (FMVSS 110)

MakeModelModel Years
TIFFINGH12025–2026
TIFFINGH22026
TIFFINGT12025–2026

Ford Motor Company — NHTSA Recall ID 26V157

Issue: Moonroof glass panel may detach

MakeModelModel Years
FORDMAVERICK2025–2026

Hyundai Motor America — NHTSA Recall ID 26V160

Issue: Power rear seats may trap a person

MakeModelModel Years
HYUNDAIPALISADE2026
HYUNDAIPALISADE HYBRID2026

Check your vehicle for recalls

To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA’s recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls.

If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost.

Source: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall notices. 

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