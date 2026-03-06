Gas prices have risen nearly 35 cents a gallon since the start of the Iran war

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline jumped nearly 27 cents in the past week to $3.25.

Rising crude oil prices tied to conflict in the Middle East have pushed oil into the mid-$70 per barrel range.

The increase returns the national average to roughly where it stood in early April 2025, and marks the largest weekly jump since March 2022 during the early days of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The national average price for gasoline has jumped every day this week as geopolitical tensions pushed oil prices higher and seasonal market factors began to take hold.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline climbed to $3.32, up sharply from $2.983 a week ago. That represents a jump of nearly 35 cents, the steepest weekly increase in about four years.

The latest increase puts gasoline prices back to about the same level seen in early April 2025, after several weeks of relatively modest price movement.

Energy analysts say the spike is tied largely to rising crude oil prices driven by conflict in the Middle East, which has lifted benchmark oil prices into the mid-$70 per barrel range.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate crude rose 10 cents to settle at $74.66 per barrel.

Spring brings higher prices

Seasonal factors are also beginning to influence the market. Spring often brings higher fuel prices as gasoline demand rises ahead of the summer driving season and refineries shift to producing summer-blend gasoline, which is more expensive to manufacture.

Despite the price increase, recent government data shows gasoline consumption dipped slightly.

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand fell from 8.73 million barrels per day to 8.29 million barrels per day last week. Total domestic gasoline supplies also declined, dropping from 254.8 million barrels to 253.1 million barrels.

Meanwhile, gasoline production increased, averaging 9.3 million barrels per day.

Crude oil inventories rose during the same period. The EIA reported U.S. crude oil stockpiles increased by 3.5 million barrels, bringing total inventories to 439.3 million barrels, about 3% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Where gas is most and least expensive

Gas prices vary widely across the country. AAA reports the most expensive gasoline markets are:

California – $4.81 Washington – $4.44 Hawaii – $4.43 Oregon – $4.04 Nevada – $3.87 Alaska – $3.72 Arizona – $3.58 Illinois – $3.36 Pennsylvania – $3.35 Michigan – $3.27

The least expensive markets are mostly in the South and Midwest:

Oklahoma – $2.79 Mississippi – $2.81 Kansas – $2.83 Tennessee – $2.84 Texas – $2.87 Arkansas – $2.90 Louisiana – $2.90 Wyoming – $2.90 North Dakota – $2.91 Missouri – $2.92

EV charging prices steady

While gasoline prices jumped, the national average price of electricity at public EV charging stations remained unchanged at 39 cents per kilowatt hour.

West Virginia has the highest average EV charging price at 52 cents per kWh, followed by Hawaii and Alaska. The lowest charging costs are in Kansas (25 cents per kWh), Wyoming and Missouri.

With the spring driving season approaching and oil prices reacting to global tensions, motorists could see continued volatility at the pump in the weeks ahead.