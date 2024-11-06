Mazda issues two recalls affecting over 70,000 vehicles

Mazda has issued two recalls to address engine and software issues. The two recalls affect more than 70,000 vehicles.

The company is recalling 38,926 2024 CX-90 vehicles. The engine may not restart after the idling stop feature (i-stop) turns off the engine due to a software issue. An engine that fails to restart increases the risk of a crash.

What to do

Dealers will reprogram the powertrain control module (PCM) and the battery energy control module (BECM) software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by December 30, 2024. Owners may contact Mazda customer service at 1-800-222-5500 Option 6. Mazda's number for this recall is 7024J.

In a second recall notice, Mazda is recalling 31,488 2024 CX-90 and 2025 CX-70 vehicles. The powertrain control module (PCM) and engine control modules (ECM) software may cause the malfunction indicator lights to illuminate and a loss of drive power.

What to do

Dealers will reprogram the PCM and ECM software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 30, 2024. Owners may contact Mazda customer service at 1-800-222-5500 Option 6. Mazda's number for this recall is 7024J.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.