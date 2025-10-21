GM axes production of BrightDrop electric vans

If you were waiting to buy a GM BrightDrop electric delivery van, you can stop waiting. General Motors is pulling the plug on the van, citing slow sales and a general lack of interest. s at the CAMI Assembly plant in Ingersoll, leaving the future of the southwestern Ontario facility uncertain.

"These Bright Drop vans are a specialized electric delivery van for commercial customers and, quite simply, we just have not seen demand for these vehicles climb to the levels that we initially anticipated," said Kristian Aquilina, GM Canada's president and managing director. "This has nothing to do with tariffs or trade. It's simply a demand and a market-driven response."

The vans have been manufactured in Ontario, Canada, and the decision came as a major blow to the 1,200 workers at the plant, many of whom have been laid off since the spring.

"This news was devastating for all of us, especially for the membership of our local," said Mike Van Boekel, president of Unifor Local 88, in a letter to its members. "We’ve shown up for every ask, every time. And now, to be met with this short-sighted decision is frustrating and disheartening."

GM emphasized that Canada remains central to its North American operations, highlighting ongoing production in Oshawa and St. Catharines, as well as a new $600-million battery-materials facility under construction in Bécancour, Que.

Never became airborne

BrightDrop was introduced at the Consumer Electronics Show in January 2021. In 2023, BrightDrop was integrated into GM Envolve, the company’s fleet business, which serves thousands of commercial and government customers.

“The Chevrolet BrightDrop 400 and 600 will continue to feature state-of-the-art technology designed to help enhance efficiency, reduce tailpipe emissions, and optimize service and delivery operations,” said Sandor Piszar, vice president, GM Envolve. “Integration into the Chevrolet portfolio will expand its reach and accessibility and offer more customers additional tools to help achieve their productivity and carbon-neutral goals.”