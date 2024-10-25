VW subsidiary unveils new electric pickup and SUV

Volkswagen subsidiary Scout Motors is set to introduce two new vehicles in the hyper-competitive EV market. One is a pickup truck and the other is an SUV. Both will be priced in the $60,000 range, will have a gas engine option and will hit the U.S. market in 2027.

Scout launched as a brand two years ago and initially targeted its first U.S. release for 2026. The company says the new vehicles will have a body-on-frame chassis, solid rear axle, and front and rear mechanical lockers. The powertrain is expected to deliver 1,000 pound-feet of torque and a zero to 60 mph acceleration of 3.5 seconds.

Scout Motors CEO Scott Keogh says the introduction of the two models comes at a challenging moment for the auto industry.

“These, without a doubt, are complicated times,” Keogh said at an event that introduced the two vehicles. “Industries are facing labor tensions, unease about the shift to EVS, infrastructure, geopolitical uncertainty, inflation, supply chains, the need to get software done right, digital trust and, of course, return on investment.”

Expanded range

Scout Motors said it expects the fully electric vehicles will have a range of up to 350 miles and will use the Tesla charging system. But Scout will also offer a built-in gas-powered generator that can extend the range up to 500 miles.

Some consumers might find that more appealing than a fully electric model. Sales of hybrids in the U.S. increased three times as fast as EVs over the first nine months of the year, according to research firm Motor Intelligence. EVs account for just under 8% of the car market while hybrid models make up nearly 12%.

VW launched the Scout Motors brand in 2022 when it was able to acquire the trademark after purchasing American truck manufacturer International Motors. The International Harvester Scout was an iconic vehicle on American roads from 1960 to 1980, paving the way for the SUVs that would soon dominate the U.S. market.

The two new vehicles are likely to be produced close to home. Earlier this year, Scout Motors broke ground on a new production facility in South Carolina. At the time, the company promised it would be used to “craft the next generation of all-electric trucks and rugged SUVs.”